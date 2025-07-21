Ryan Day at Big Ten media days: Top 5 questions Ohio State HC must answer

The Big Ten media days are set for July 22-24 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event serves as a chance for coaches and players to preview the upcoming season.

On July 22, the Ohio State Buckeyes will speak to the media, and Ryan Day will hold his press conference. Ahead of the event, here are the top five questions that Day must answer.

Top 5 questions Ryan Day must answer at Big Ten media day

#1, Is Julian Sayin the starting QB?

Ohio State had Will Howard as the starting QB last season, but he's off to the NFL. All signs point to Julian Sayin as the starting quarterback, but the Buckeyes have Lincoln Kienholz and true freshman Tavien St. Clair at QB as well.

Sayin appears to have the leg-up to be the starter, as Day has said it's down to him and Kienholz. Whether or not he will announce Sayin as the starter is uncertain.

#2, Is Michigan a must-win?

Despite winning the national championship last season, Ohio State was stunned by Michigan in the final week of the season as a three-touchdown favorite.

Day is now 1-4 against Michigan and has lost four straight against the Wolverines. Michigan is Ohio State's biggest rival, and many fans think winning that game is the most important, so Day will likely be asked about it and if it's a must-win.

#3, Tough matchup in Week 1

The Ohio State Buckeyes open their 2025 college football season at home against the Texas Longhorns.

Day will have to get Ohio State ready and firing on all cylinders in Week 1, which is tough at times, as many teams start slow, but Day can't afford for Ohio State to start slow against a team like Texas.

#4, Why didn't Ohio State land many transfers?

Ohio State lost several key starters to the NFL, but the Buckeyes weren't too active in the transfer portal.

Ohio State projects to have just three starters from the transfer portal, so Day will be relying on some players who were backups this season to be impact players.

#5, How do they avoid a championship hangover?

A championship hangover is a common thing in sports, as the reigning champions struggle to get back up after winning it all.

However, Day and Ohio State will need to avoid that but how they do that will be interesting to hear from the Buckeyes coach.

