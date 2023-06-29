Ryan Mallett death: Looking back at Arkansas QB's college football stats and career in the wake of tragic news

The tragic news of Ryan Mallett's death on Tuesday rocked the world of football. The quarterback delighted fans with his skills both as a college athlete and in the NFL.

In the wake of his death, here's a look at his prolific college football career.

Ryan Mallett's college career

Mallett chose Michigan as his college destination over offers from several top schools. As a freshman in 2007, he was backup for Chad Henne. However, his potential shined through and he recorded 892 passing yards for seven touchdowns in eight games. He orchestrated the Wolverines’ comeback win against Minnesota. He threw for three touchdowns in the fourth quarter of that game.

With the arrival of Rich Rodriguez as the new coach of the Wolverines, Mallet opted to transfer to Arkansas. There, he was coached by Bobby Petrino. He had to sit out the 2008 season due to NCAA transfer rules. However, that did not affect him as he enjoyed getting familiar with the offense and creating bonds with his teammates.

When he returned to the field in 2009, he rose to national stardom as he accumulated 3,624 passing yards, leading the Southeastern Conference. Arkansas had an 8-5 record that season, but he led them to a Liberty Bowl win over East Carolina as the offensive MVP of that game.

Mallett's 2010 season was even better. His passing yards increased from 3,624 to 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns. He broke several school records. He impressed in the Sugar Bowl Ohio State. The Razorbacks may have lost, but he was the star of the game as he threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns.

He entered the NFL draft in 2011, choosing to go pro instead of returning for his senior season. Despite being projected to be picked in the first round, he only got picked in the third round as the 74th pick.

Mallett’s college career came to a close with 8,385 passing yards and 69 touchdowns, the second-highest in SEC history. His records at Arkansas include the highest passing yards in a single game, most passing touchdowns in a game and most consecutive games with a touchdown pass.

