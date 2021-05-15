Sam Houston State Bearkats vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits TV Schedule, Channels, Time & Live Stream | FCS Football 2020-21

The Sam Houston State Bearkats and South Dakota State Jackrabbits will square off in the FCS national championship game on Sunday.

For the first time since 2017 there will be a new champion crowned at the FCS college football level. The Sam Houston State Bearkats knocked out the North Dakota State Bison in the second round of the FCS playoffs. They made a great comeback against James Madison Dukes in the semi-finals to land themselves in the national championship game.

The South Dakota State Jackrabbits, meanwhile, have scored 30+ points in each of their last three games in the FCS playoffs. Their defense has played at a high level and will look to continue their success. The Jackrabbits will look to accomplish their first FCS national championship against Sam Houston State.

This will be the first meeting between the Sam Houston State Bearkats and South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Both teams are searching for their school's first national championship. The Bearkats have been there before, but stumbled in the summit clash.

Here's how FCS fans can watch the 2021 FCS National Championship game between the Sam Houston State Bearkats and the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits TV Schedule

At what time is the FCS National Championship Game between Sam Houston State Bearkats and South Dakota State Jackrabbits?

2:00PM EST on Sunday, May 16, 2021

On which channel can fans watch the FCS National Championship Game between the Bearkats and Jackrabbits?

ABC and ESPN3

The title game is set!



South Dakota State will take on Sam Houston State in the FCS Football Championship 🏆



📺 May 16 on ABC pic.twitter.com/662VSIKsYu — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) May 8, 2021

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits Coverage Map

FCS National Championship Coverage Map

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits: How to watch on Livestream?

FuboTV

SlingTV

#FCSPlayoffs @CraigHaley reviews the semifinals and looks ahead to the championship matchup between South Dakota State and Sam Houston. One of the top two seeds will win its first FCS title on May 16.https://t.co/c6c6jBQYx8 pic.twitter.com/EkoQQiOmsF — FCS Football (@FCS_STATS) May 8, 2021

Sam Houston State Bearkats vs South Dakota State Jackrabbits: Prediction

South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Sam Houston State's quarterback Eric Schmid has been up and down all season and is coming off a tough semi-final game against James Madison. Schmid threw two interceptions against the Dukes.

South Dakota State have been dominating their opponents throughout the playoffs and will look to continue doing it. The Jackrabbits' strong defense will be key in this game and could lead them to their first national championship trophy. Sam Houston State will likely fall short once again in the FCS national championship.

Score Prediction: South Dakota State Jackrabbits 35, Sam Houston State Bearkats 21