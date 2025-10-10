  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Sam Leavitt injury update: ASU coach Kenny Dillingham gets 100% real about his QB for Utah game

Sam Leavitt injury update: ASU coach Kenny Dillingham gets 100% real about his QB for Utah game

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 10, 2025 16:34 GMT
TCU v Arizona State - Source: Getty
Sam Leavitt injury update: ASU coach Kenny Dillingham gets 100% real about his QB for Utah game

Sam Leavitt is dealing with an undisclosed injury. The Arizona State quarterback was downgraded to doubtful on his side's Thursday injury report.

Ad

According to On3 Sports, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has given a 100% real update regarding his star quarterback. Dillingham said,

"If he plays in the game, it will be a mini miracle."

This report all but confirms Leavitt's absence and the need for the Sun Devils to start a different shot caller in tomorrow's game.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Jeff Sims to replace Sam Leavitt for the Utah game

According to Pete Nakos, Jeff Sims is in line to start for the Sun Devils in their Week 7 game against the Utah Utes. Sims is the next QB up on the depth chart, and he's in line for the crunch matchup.

According to Yahoo Sports, Sims is a sixth-year senior who transferred to Arizona State for the 2024 season after spells with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Nebraska Cornhuskers. He'll have some big shoes to fill in Week 7.

Ad
Ad

Sam Leavitt is one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football, and he's helped the Sun Devils to a 4-1 start in the 2025 college football season. Leavitt last featured in Week 5 as the Sun Devils secured a 27-24 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. He and his teammates had Week 6 off.

The Sun Devils now have a crunch away showdown against the Utah Utes in Week 6. Their fans will hope that Sims can lead the team to an important win in the absence of their star quarterback. Their opponents are 4-1, fresh off a win against West Virginia, and will fancy their chances against opponents missing their key quarterback.

Ad

Here's what you need to know about the Arizona State vs Utah game:

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
  • Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN
  • Time: 7:15 p.m. MST
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium
About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Arizona State Sun Devils Fan? Check out the latest Sun Devils depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications