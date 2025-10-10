Sam Leavitt injury update: ASU coach Kenny Dillingham gets 100% real about his QB for Utah game

Sam Leavitt is dealing with an undisclosed injury. The Arizona State quarterback was downgraded to doubtful on his side's Thursday injury report.According to On3 Sports, Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham has given a 100% real update regarding his star quarterback. Dillingham said,&quot;If he plays in the game, it will be a mini miracle.&quot;This report all but confirms Leavitt's absence and the need for the Sun Devils to start a different shot caller in tomorrow's game.Jeff Sims to replace Sam Leavitt for the Utah gameAccording to Pete Nakos, Jeff Sims is in line to start for the Sun Devils in their Week 7 game against the Utah Utes. Sims is the next QB up on the depth chart, and he's in line for the crunch matchup.According to Yahoo Sports, Sims is a sixth-year senior who transferred to Arizona State for the 2024 season after spells with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Nebraska Cornhuskers. He'll have some big shoes to fill in Week 7.Sam Leavitt is one of the most talented quarterbacks in college football, and he's helped the Sun Devils to a 4-1 start in the 2025 college football season. Leavitt last featured in Week 5 as the Sun Devils secured a 27-24 win over the TCU Horned Frogs. He and his teammates had Week 6 off.The Sun Devils now have a crunch away showdown against the Utah Utes in Week 6. Their fans will hope that Sims can lead the team to an important win in the absence of their star quarterback. Their opponents are 4-1, fresh off a win against West Virginia, and will fancy their chances against opponents missing their key quarterback.Here's what you need to know about the Arizona State vs Utah game:Date: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025Livestream: FuboTV and DAZNTime: 7:15 p.m. MSTTV channel: ESPNVenue: Rice-Eccles Stadium