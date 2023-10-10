Sam Pittman family: Details about Arkansas HC's parents, wife, kids and more

The aspect of Sam Pittman’s life most known to people is the one that has to do with his work as a college football coach. There is more to the Arkansas head coach, however. Outside the football training sessions, locker room talks, and sideline calls, Pittman is a man dedicated to his family.

Pittman is a product of a strong family unit, the foundation of which was laid by his father when he was a kid. He is a devoted husband, brother, and son. He is married to Jamie and the couple have no children.

Sam Pittman’s family background

Sam Pittman was born on Nov. 28, 1961, the last of Donald and Jackie Pittman’s five children. Sam was born in El Reno, Oklahoma. His father, Donald, was also a native of Oklahoma. Donald was born and grew up in Beggs, Oklahoma, in a large family of 16 children. He was educated at Fort Hays State College in Kansas.

He later obtained a master’s degree and superintendent certification. Sam’s parents worked in education. His father, Donald, was an official for various school districts in Oklahoma, while his mother, Jackie was a librarian and secretary. During the summer, Donald and his sons would help renovate people’s houses to earn supplementary income to support the family.

In addition to Donald’s job as a teacher and school administrator, he was also a football coach. Sam’s older brother, Ron Pittman, acknowledged the influence their father had on them as an athletics coach. He said:

“Dad was a coach at heart. He coached both of us and made us pretty good players. He played baseball with us and taught us how to pitch and hit. He coached us in basketball and we won a couple of state championships with our church teams. He taught us many, many things early in our lives and we kind of got a head start.”

Donald was an Oklahoma fan and he naturally drew the young Sam Pittman towards the Sooners. However, young Sam had an uncle, Lester, who planted the Razorbacks’ love in his tender heart. Unfortunately, Sam was not offered a scholarship by any of the two programs. So he enrolled at Pittsburg State, committing to the school’s NAIA football program.

Sam’s brother and three sisters took after their parents and each chose a career in education. Sam was also on this path as he earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Pittsburg State in 1983. However, his path led him to coaching and his father would be very proud of how far he has come.