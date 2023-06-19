San Diego State plans to resign with Mountain West Conference: Latest developments on college football realignment

San Diego State University has formally initiated the procedure of departing from the Mountain West Conference in 2024. In a letter sent on Tuesday, the university officially notified the Mountain West of its intention to resign from the conference.

The process requires giving notice in advance for the planned departure in 2024. As the June 30 deadline swiftly approaches, San Diego State University has requested a one-month extension from the Mountain West Conference before providing the official notice.

If the university fails to give notice before the June 30 deadline, the exit fee for their departure in 2024 would increase twofold from approximately $17 million to approximately $34 million. All the more reason for the team to request an extension of the deadline.

In the letter addressed to the Mountain West Conference, the university stated the extension request is a result of unforeseen delays that the university has encountered. This is due to circumstances involving other collegiate athletic conferences, which are beyond their control.

The underlying reason for the university's request for an extension is the absence of an invitation, as of yet, to join a Power Five Conference. The university is tipped by analysts in the world of college sports to realign with the Pac-12 or the Big 12.

Although San Diego State's initial letter was not intended as an official withdrawal from the Mountain West, the Mountain West interpreted it as such. It is however unclear whether the conference will grant the university an extension of the small fee exit.

Will San Diego State move to the PAC-12 or Big 12?

The topic of Pac-12 expansion has consistently made headlines in college sports for almost a year. This is ever since USC and UCLA made the decision to exit the conference and join the Big Ten. However, the conference has found it quite hard to secure a new media deal.

Given USC and UCLA's departure for the Big Ten in 2024, San Diego State has emerged as the leading candidate for Pac-12 expansion. However, the conference seems not ready to entertain realignment talks with any university until the delayed media deal is finally sealed.

In recent months, there have been reports of San Diego State engaging in multiple discussions with the Big 12. However, the initial sentiment from both parties was that the university leans toward a preference to join the Pac-12 conference.

The school remains on the radar of the Big 12 as the conference work towards its expansion. The conference has held talks with some Pac-12 schools, including Colorado, Gonzaga and Arizona. However, talks are yet to reach an advanced stage with any of the universities.

