Will the Pac-12 Survive College Football Realignment? The latest rumors on Big-12 Expansion and Conference Realignments

The Pac-12 Conference has been around for 107 years and is in one of the most difficult spots it has ever been in. With the UCLA Bruins and the USC Trojans leaving, they are without many premier names that television providers are clamoring for. The Big Ten Conference is now expanding across the United States, which makes them feel more important at this time.

Since the announcement of the two powerhouse programs leaving the conference, the Pac-12 have not reached an agreement for its media rights. But will the "Conference of Champions" survive this massive blow?

What can the Pac-12 do at this point?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It is extremely difficult as losing two extreme powerhouses that have been a staple to the conference is a huge blow. However, as a "Power Five" conference, the Pac-12 needs to expand. Reports link the San Diego State Aztecs and the Southern Methodist Mustangs as potential candidates to replace the UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans. However, that does not really help with legitimizing media rights.

Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy Colorado AD Rick George on Buffs’ future tells @BrianHowell33 : “We’re members of the Pac-12, we’re proud members of the Pac-12 & we’ve got to see where our media rights deal lands & where our conference goes. In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Colorado AD Rick George on Buffs’ future tells @BrianHowell33: “We’re members of the Pac-12, we’re proud members of the Pac-12 & we’ve got to see where our media rights deal lands & where our conference goes. In a perfect world, we’d love to be in the Pac-12, but we also have to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

While many conferences are trying to expand across the continental United States, the Pac-12 might have to centralize on the western portion and build from there. They are not going to attract similar media rights as the SEC or Big Ten, but they will be able to get a deal at a lesser price point. They can still make enough to satisfy the universities.

Is this a death note happening and we are just watching a conference on life support? No. Is this a sign of things to come as conferences begin to go from a Power Five to a top three? Probably.

What are the rumors surrounding the Big 12 expansion?

The Big 12 Conference is in a completely different situation as they are looking to expand and try to keep up. The Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark spoke to the media and reportedly had a meeting where they talked about scenarios without naming any specific schools.

"We do see the upside in basketball moving forward for all the right reasons. We think it's undervalued and there's a chance for us to double down as the No. 1 basketball conference in America, but f0otball is the driver and we all know that."

The reports are that the conference is eyeing the UConn Huskies and the Gonzaga Bulldogs as potential adds. They are already adding the BYU Cougars, Houston Cougars, Cincinnati Bearcats, and UCF Knights in time for this college football season.

There have been rumors that the Colorado Buffaloes were eyeing a move to the Big 12 as well, but nothing has been reported on that front.

Poll : 0 votes