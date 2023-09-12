San Diego State vs. Oregon State Prediction & Betting Tips - September 16 | College Football Week 3

The San Diego State Aztecs head to Oregon State to play the Beavers on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

San Diego State is coming off a 35-10 home loss to UCLA on Sept. 9 to drop to 2-1. In Week 0, the Aztecs beat Ohio 20-13 and followed that up with a 36-28 win over Idaho State on the road.

Oregon State, meanwhile, is 2-0 and started the 2023 college football season off with a 55-7 rout over UC Davis at home. The Beavers then beat San Jose State 42-17 on the road and will now return home in Week 3.

Since transferring to Oregon State, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has had a lot of success and has gotten praise from his head coach Jonathan Smith.

“His body of work throughout, he just continued to get better and better. I do think there was a separation: We had two big scrimmages and he played the best in those two. I do think we’ve got other guys in that room that can compete and help us win games. But I think the separator in our minds was really those two scrimmages.”

San Diego State vs. Oregon State head-to-head

Oregon State is winning the all-time series 3-2 and the last time the two teams played was in 2014, with the Beavers winning 28-14.

The Aztecs won the first two meetings before Oregon State won three straight to take the head-to-head series. The Beavers also won in 2013 and 2003 while San Diego State won in 1972 and 1975.

San Diego State vs. Oregon State prediction

San Diego State is a massive 24.5-point underdog and is +1300 on the money line while Oregon State is -2800 on the money line, with the over/under set at 48.5.

So far this season, the Aztecs have struggled defensively which is a major concern against this Beavers offense which has looked good with Uiagalelei under center.

Oregon State should be able to have its way with the Aztecs' defense and be able to rest most of its key starters in the fourth quarter. San Diego State's offense leaves a lot to be desired, and the Aztecs will struggle to move the ball.

Prediction: Oregon State 41, San Diego State 7

San Diego State vs. Oregon State Betting Tips

Tip 1: Oregon State -24.5 -110

Tip 2: Under 48.5 -110

