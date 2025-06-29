"Sanders got stuffed in a locker" "Would've been no development in Colorado": Fans react as 4-star prospect snubs Coach Prime's Buffaloes for Oklahoma

Four-star offensive tackle Deacon Schmitt, the top-ranked 2026 recruit in Colorado, committed to Oklahoma on Saturday, delivering Coach Prime and the Buffaloes a stinging recruiting loss after an official visit run that included Alabama and his home-state program.

The 6-5, 310-pound Windsor native announced his decision at his high school, putting on an Oklahoma hat during an Instagram livestream:

“Boomer Sooner. Horns down, baby. Let’s go,” he said, according to Athlon Sports.

Schmitt received his offer from the Oklahoma Sooners on June 26 last year, and said he’d known “for a bit” he’d pick Oklahoma. A key factor was protecting four-star quarterback Bowe Bentley, already committed to the Sooners.

He praised coach Brent Venables’ passion and brotherhood culture, comparing Venables to his high school coach. Schmitt also called offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh “the best offensive line coach in college football” for his tough, supportive style.

Fans piled on Coach Prime in the comments:

“Sanders got stuffed in a locker by Burnt Vegetables 🫵🫵🫵😂😂😂😂😂😂🫵🫵🫵😂😂😂😂” a fan commented.

“Good decision there would’ve been no development at Colorado,” one fan wrote.

“I mean you couldn’t have made a better decision by not picking Colorado. 😂,” another wrote.

“CU -Colorado remains unable to retain home state talent. Even with Prime leading the program now,” one wrote.

Other fans reacted:

“This was a must get for BV and Coach B. Solid pick up. #Boomer,” one commented.

“HC is getting fired. Dude is literally hanging on by a thread,” another wrote.

Coach Prime’s Colorado is missing out on their top in-state recruit

Colorado missing out on its top in-state recruit reflects Coach Deion Sanders’ persistent struggle to sign high school offensive linemen. The program is instead forced to rely on the transfer portal with no 2026 offensive line commits on board.

Deacon Schmitt’s pledge extends a trend of Northern Colorado linemen choosing Power Four programs, raising pressure on Sanders to lock down local talent.

For Oklahoma, landing Schmitt is a clear win that bolsters its 2026 class alongside four-star Noah Best, strengthening an offensive line group ranked 21st nationally and ninth in the SEC as the Sooners prepare for tougher conference play.

