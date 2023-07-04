SEC Expansion news: With new members en route, ranking the top 5 WRs playing in the conference in 2023

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) will be bigger in the 2024 season after adding the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners to its fold. This displays the continued dominance of the conference that has ruled college football over the past decade.

The SEC always boasts outstanding talent at wide receiver. The current teams in the conference have already improved their rosters for the upcoming season, after the exits of players such as Jalen Hyatt, Jonathan Mingo, Malik Heath and Kayshon Boutte.

Let’s take a look at the top five wide receivers in the SEC.

#5, Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Ladd McConkey will enter his junior season at Georgia more prepared than ever. The wide receiver recorded 58 receptions for 762 yards and seven touchdowns last season, and will aim to improve in what might be his final season with the team.

McConkey has played a vital role in the last two national championship teams. During the 2022-23 national title game against TCU, he made significant contributions with 5 receptions for 88 yards and 2 touchdowns, showcasing his importance to the team's success.

#4, Zachary Franklin, Ole Miss

Zachary Franklin was one of UTSA's most crucial players last season. His strong chemistry with quarterback Frank Harris led to his astonishing stats, recording 94 receptions for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns.

He showcased his exceptional pass-catching abilities as a key contributor for the Roadrunners' team in the Conference USA last season. Now, as he transitions to the SEC, he will have plentiful opportunities to display his skills at the highest collegiate level.

#3, Dominic Lovett, Georgia

After an impressive season with the Missouri Tigers in 2022, Dominic Lovett will compete for Georgia in 2023. The Missouri-born wide receiver recorded 56 receptions for 846 yards and three touchdowns last season.

He is set to become the top receiver on the Bulldogs roster, ahead of Ladd McConkey. His combination with tight end Brock Bowers is expected to draw significant attention in the passing game in the upcoming season.

#2, Malik Nabers, LSU

Following an impressive freshman season in 2021, Malik Nabers emerged as the Tigers' No.1 wide receiver in the 2022 season. The Louisiana native rose to the task for LSU after Kayshon Boutte's disappointing performances.

Developing a strong connection and chemistry with new quarterback Jayden Daniels, Nabers recorded 72 receptions for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns. Their rapport is expected to be crucial once again for the Tigers in the upcoming season.

#1, Antwane Wells, South Carolina

Antwane Wells boasts as the best wide receiver in the SEC going into the 2023 season. He announced himself to the conference last season with astonishing performances after transferring to South Carolina from James Maddison.

In 13 games for the Gamecocks in 2022, the Virginia native recorded 68 receptions for 928 yards and six touchdowns, forming a dynamic duo with Spencer Rattler. The breakthrough performance puts him in a good position for another brilliant season.

