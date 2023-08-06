SEC media deal: How much does each team in the FBS powerhouse make in 2023? Full contract structure, validity, and more

With a new media deal, the SEC boasts of being one of the richest conferences in college sports. The SEC and Disney/ESPN agreed to a new television rights agreement in December 2020.

Under this contract, the conference will start receiving $300 million annually in 2024 until the deal runs out in 2034, positioning the SEC as a dominant force in the college football landscape for years to come.

The new deal will more than double the member institutions' annual revenue distribution. The SEC distributed $55 million on average to each school in 2021. According to the new agreement, each institution will receive an estimated $70 million more.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey achieved a significant win with the new agreement. Since he became commissioner in 2015, Sankey has worked to improve the conference's media rights revenue.

The extra money will enable member schools to make improvements to their facilities, academic programs, and football teams. Also, it will assist them in attracting top-tier prospects and coaches.

The conference has greatly benefited from the new SEC media deal. It was on the back of it that the SEC embarked on its expansion coup which saw Oklahoma and Texas play since Jul. 2023.

How much does the current SEC media deal pay?

Early in 2023, the SEC announced details of its finances for the 2021–22 fiscal year. Total revenue of $721.8 million was earned and shared among the conference’s 14 members, making an average of $49.9 million for each school.

Reports indicate that $698.5 million of this revenue was shared directly from the conference office. Additionally, $23.3 million was received by schools that appeared in the 2021–22 bowl games to take care of their travel expenses and other related bowl spending.

The 2022 revenue, according to a USA Today report, represents a 4% decline from the $833.4 million the SEC brought in in 2021, which averaged $54.6 million per school.

When the SEC closed its new media deal in 2020, it was the biggest media rights deal in college sports. However, that tag has been taken over by the new media deal the Big Ten signed in 2022 which is reportedly worth around $7 billion.