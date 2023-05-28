SEC WR Rankings: Top 7 fastest Wide Receivers for the 2023 CFB season in the SEC ft. Anias Smith, Ladd McConkey, and More

Being one of the fastest wide receivers in the SEC will really help an offense as a whole. These players are able to defeat any type of coverage and dominate throughout the year as a whole. With the SEC having some of the top college football programs in the sport, having incredible speed will make them even better so let's dive into the seven fastest wideouts.

7. Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Ainias Smith is a senior for the Texas A&M Aggies and should be a force to reckon with for defensive backs. He has shown the ability to take the top off of the defense. despite not putting up crazy numbers.

Last season, he only had 15 receptions for 291 yards (19.4 yards per catch) with a pair of touchdowns due to injury. However, he is going to be back from a leg injury, and head coach Jimbo Fisher needs to figure out how to use him more often.

6. Malik Benson, Alabama

Malik Benson is one of the fastest wide receivers entering the 2023 season as he ran a 10.44 second 100-meter dash as a senior in high school. He is a smaller wide receiver as he is 6"1, 185 pounds, and should be able to run through zone coverages. Hence, the defensive backs are going to struggle to keep up with him.

5. Arian Smith, Georgia

Arian Smith should be on the fastest wide receivers list, but there has been one big issue. He has not shown the ability to stay on the field with just 12 catches over three seasons. Smith has to compete with incredible wide receiver talent, including some on this list, if he wants to play some more games.

4. Antwane Wells Jr, South Carolina

Antwane Wells Jr definitely deserves to be a top player on this list as he does well beating all kinds of coverage. Wells Jr finished with 68 receptions for 928 yards (13.6 yards per catch) with six touchdown receptions during the 2022 season. He showed off being one of the fastest players on the field in the regular season finale to put up incredible numbers.

3. Dominic Lovett, Georgia

Dominic Lovett actually has not made his SEC debut as he decided to transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs after last season with the Missouri Tigers. He comes in with a lot of speed as he was able to beat his defender off the snap. Lovett finished the 2022 year with 56 catches for 846 yards (15.1 yards per catch) with three touchdowns before leaving the school.

2. Will Sheppard, Vanderbilt

Will Sheppard is 6-3 and uses his long strides in order to use his speed deceptively as a taller wide receiver. The Vanderbilt Commodores receiver had 60 catches for 776 yards (12.9 yards per reception) with nine touchdown receptions in 2022. He can dominate man coverage and if he had another speedy wide receiver with him, the Commodores could be a better offense.

No. 1 Fastest SEC Wide Receiver: Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Ladd McConkey is entering his junior season and not having Stetson Bennett throwing him the football is going to be interesting. McConkey should do well as he has shown to take down offenses with his blazing speed.

He finished last season with 58 receptions for 762 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and seven touchdown grabs. Being one of the fastest SEC wide receivers should make things tough to defend for the opposition.

