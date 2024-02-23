"She's the queen": Kalen DeBoer's wife Nicole's first pitch at Tuscaloosa rejuvenates Alabama nation ahead of 2024 season

Alabama Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer's wife, Nicole, threw the first pitch at the first midweek game of the 2024 softball season. The game was held at Rhoads Stadium, with North Alabama as the opposing team.

The Alabama softball team tweeted:

"First pitch strike for Nicole DeBoer! Welcome to Tuscaloosa!"

Reacting to the tweet, a fan wrote:

“She’s the queen!”

"Does she have any eligibility left?" another tweeted.

"Congratulations NB that was perfect! and also to MG#34. this simply was a great moment. lit the candle…." one wrote.

"Here's Nicole DeBoer repping Alabama softball in a script Bama jersey," another wrote.

Earlier, coach DeBoer hinted that he would try to slip over to the softball complex and support his wife, the new Alabama football first lady.

Nicole is a skilled athlete who played basketball in high school and college. Her daughter, Alexis DeBoer, is also an impressive athlete, particularly in softball.

Alexis committed to and signed with the Washington Huskies in November, and she intends to join the team this fall.

Meanwhile, the University of Alabama has already introduced DeBoer’s wife to the media in the presence of former coach Nick Saban and his wife Terry at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Jan. 13.

During the press conference, Kalen and Nicole DeBoer were presented with an Alabama jersey, which they held up for the cameras.

Kalen DeBoer reflects on stepping into Nick Saban's shoes

DeBoer spoke to ESPN on Wednesday about the honor of being chosen to replace Saban and said that any pressure he might feel is insignificant compared to the privilege of joining such a prestigious organization.

He said that although the expectations are incredibly high, it is better to be in a place with high expectations than in a place without any expectations at all.

"I understand that there are expectations that are extremely high,” DeBoer said. “But think about what the alternative is — to be at a place that doesn't have expectations.”

"I think there's maybe a common chip on our shoulder," he added.

According to Kalen DeBoer, he wants Alabama to adopt an attacking mentality in every aspect of its game, much like Washington did when it dominated teams offensively over the past two seasons.

During his time with the Huskies, they managed to score an average of 36 or more points per game in both seasons.

Coach Kalen DeBoer also told ESPN that he and Saban have talked a few times, but they haven't had a chance to sit down and chat at length.

Also Read: "Great work gentlemen!": Nick Saban's successor Kalen DeBoer becomes the first-ever Alabama head coach to send a tweet