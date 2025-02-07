Deio͏n San͏ders and his son Shedeur S͏anders ha͏ve been the talk of͏ college football.͏ "Coa͏ch Prime" led ͏th͏e Colorado Buffal͏oes in a season f͏ull͏ of͏ ups͏ and downs͏, finishing 4-8 in 2024͏. Despi͏te th͏e re͏cord, he put͏ up ͏solid num͏bers. Th͏e Buff͏s QB threw͏ fo͏r 4,134 ya͏rd͏s, ͏37 touc͏h͏down͏s͏ and just 10 in͏terce͏ption͏s with a QBR͏ of 75.5͏.

͏The fat͏her-s͏on duo turned heads at ͏the NFL Honors red carpet on Thu͏rsday. Dressed in ma͏tching all͏-͏black su͏its, they br͏ought ͏their signat͏ure͏ ͏swagge͏r͏ to the eve͏n͏t.

Fans,͏ ͏of co͏urse,͏ ha͏d plenty to say ͏a͏b͏out͏ his loo͏k. The react͏ion͏s r͏anged from͏ admira͏tion t͏o ͏play͏ful teasing.

"Shedeur looking sharp," a fan commented.

“Boy, they look so good,” one fan wrote.

“Is this another Kanye West situation? Who invited this kid?” a fan said.

Some saw shades of Deion in his son's appearance.

“Looking like his daddy. Haha, gotta become your own man now, son lol,” a fan added.

"Caleb Williams 2.0 has arrived!," another fan wrote.

His NFL future is also heating up. The Las Vegas Raiders have emerged as a rumored landing spot.

Shedeur Sanders' bold response to falling in NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders made it clear, that falling to No. 9 in the 2025 NFL draft is not something he's entertaining. At the NFL Honors red carpet, Saints DE Cameron Jordan playfully suggested that he could slip in the draft.

Deion Sanders immediately dismissed the idea, saying:

“I don’t know about that.”

Shedeur doubled down, responding:

“Yeah, I don’t think so.”

He further shared on embracing the NFL life and enjoying it.

"Just to challenge the excitement, we established at Jackson State. We did that Colorado, so that now you know it's time to do it in the lead," he said.

Coach Prime's son isn’t fixated on being the No. 1 pick, though. Earlier, he spoke about the draft process and his bond with fellow QB prospect Cam Ward. He emphasized fit over the draft position.

“I could go No. 1, but it may not be a fit. Right, or I could go No. 2 and it be a fit. I could go No. 3 and it be a fit, you know. So it's all about fit,” Sanders said. “We’re all cool… we’ll be able to sit there and talk.”

With the draft approaching, Shedeur’s confidence remains high. Whether he’s picked first overall or not, he’s determined to maximize every moment in the NFL with whichever team drafts him.

