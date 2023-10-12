Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders has become a genuine college football superstar, and his personal life has been the subject of microscopic examination.

His girlfriend, actress Storm Reid, was in the spotlight long before the Colorado quarterback started hogging his share of it.

Reid has attended a few Colorado games and brought along her own set of fans to an already inflated audience tuning in to watch Shedeur Sanders work his magic.

Storm Reid, who studies at the University of Southern California, recently shared time and study tips she uses in her day-to-day life in a YouTube video after being asked how she balances both.

"Yes, of course, it's very challenging, like you said, balancing school, work, social life, trying to hang out with friends," Reid told Apple's 'Study With Me.' "It's all very complicated, but I think it's really about recognizing what you have to do and try not to procrastinate before the procrastination starts, if that makes sense."

Storm Reid's background

Storm Reid appeared in her first films in 2012 and 2013 when she starred in "A Cross to Bear" and "12 Years a Slave." However, her big coming-of-age film was as Meg Murry in the popular " A Wrinkle in Time" movie.

She also received a Primetime Emmy Awards nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress for her role in the popular television series, "The Last of Us."

Due to this illustrious background, Storm Reid's net worth is estimated at $2,000,000 by Star Net Worth.

Reid is a junior at USC, where she is a dramatic arts major and an African American Studies minor.

Shedeur Sanders and Storm Reid, power couple

Sports fans love a good celebrity power couple. With the attention the Colorado Buffaloes are receiving, Shedeur Sander's girlfriend was bound to get her fair share of it.

It just so happens that Storm Reid also has her own significant set of fans.

Shedeur Sanders is already carving a niche for himself as the poster boy for college football. If Caleb Williams opts to declare for the 2024 draft, it is not far-fetched to suggest that Sanders will be the face of college football.

He's already the highest-ranked college football player in the latest NIL valuations list compiled by On3. It didn't take him long to dethrone the previous darling of college football endorsements, Arch Manning of the Manning empire.

With a NIL valuation of $4.8 million, Shedeur Sanders is No. 2 on the NIL 100 rankings, just behind USC Trojans basketball prospect Bronny James, who has cultivated his brand for years and is the son of Lakers star LeBron James.

With Storm Reid's $2,000,000 valuation and big future in acting, the pair is already a college sports power couple.