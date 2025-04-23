Shedeur Sanders keeps his eye on the bigger picture as clears his stance on if he’ll be drafted before Coach Prime

On his podcast '2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders,' the Colorado QB opened up about his NFL Draft expectations. He clarified whether he still aims to be drafted higher than his father, Coach Prime. Deion Sanders went fifth overall in the 1989 NFL Draft and Shedeur had once mentioned wanting to match or surpass that pick as a goal.

However, his perspective has shifted now.

"50/50," Shedeur said. [2:49 onwards]

"It could be what’s best for you… but it’s not best for you. So it was more of a goal at first."

He explained that with time, he’s come to see things differently.

"You're just looking at that but you're not looking at like life after that," he noted.

"I mean the best situation for me is what's going to happen on draft day and I'm sure of that coz I talked to God so I'm sure it'll be that So if it's before him or if it's after him it truly doesn't matter..."

When it comes to speculation, Coach Prime seems to always have a theory.

“He think he know what team I’m going to every week,” Shedeur shared.

“I just let him speculate.”

Asked if his dad's guesses are accurate, Shedeur grinned and said:

“I said every team that needed a quarterback basically. So yes, he’s right to a certain extent.”

Projected to go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Shedeur may or may not beat his father’s draft spot. But either way, he’s focused on the right opportunity.

Shedeur Sanders looks ahead to draft day with calm and confidence

On his 2Legendary podcast, Shedeur Sanders gave fans a peek into how he’s feeling just days before the NFL Draft. While many expect the flashy QB to go all out with his look and presence, Shedeur seems focused on staying relaxed.

Asked if he’d fast-forward to the draft, he said:

“I would fast forward to the day before the draft… Because then I can enjoy my day before and then tomorrow, everything gets crazy.” [Timestamp: 00:58]

Despite months of media chatter and pressure, Shedeur Sanders remains grounded.

“It’s going to be a legendary day for sure. Overly legendary,” he shared. [4:32 onwards]

And yes, the fit is going to matter.

“I don't know which one I'm going to put on… I got to see myself,” he said when asked about his outfit.

He even gave props to Coach Prime’s draft day style:

“10 out of 10… It was before his time.”

Like father, l͏ike son͏, but with his ca͏lm flair. W͏ith the͏ NFL Dr͏aft tomorrow, it͏'͏s just ͏a matter of time before we know what awaits him in the fu͏tu͏re.

