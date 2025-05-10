Shedeur Sanders reveals how Coach Prime has played a part in attracting hate towards him after shocking draft slide

Shedeur Sanders endured the biggest slide among top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He was once projected to be an early Round 1 pick, but was eventually selected by the Cleveland Browns in Round 5.
Sanders has since reported for rookie minicamp, where he's competing with Dillon Gabriel for one of the active roster quarterback spots. Speaking at the end of practice, the QB revealed that his father, Deion Sanders, inadvertently contributed to his draft slide.
"Other people's opinion of you are based off their own," Shedeur said. "99% of hatred is towards pops and then, I'm just, you know, I'm just his son."
He continued:
"You know, it really just comes from that, and I just told him that too. It just comes from him. They did not grow up in an era where they were watched them play. It's the oldest generation that does it to me rather than the younger people because when I come in person, there's no negativity I see."
Shedeur received a lot of negativity in the lead-up to the draft. Reports were circulating on X about his perceived nonchalant demeanor during interviews. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was likely alluding to this in the minicamp interview.
Furthermore, anonymous sources also reported that Shedeur did not leave a positive impression with the New York Giants. The team later selected Jaxson Dart in Round 1 of the draft while Shedeur had to wait for a few more rounds before he heard his name called.
Shedeur Sanders was the sixth QB selected in the 2025 draft
There were 14 quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Two were selected in Round 1, one was selected in Round 2, two in Round 3, one in Round 5, six were selected in Round 6 and two in Round 7.
Shedeur Sanders was selected after Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel in this year's draft. Interestingly, the Cleveland Browns selected Gabriel in the fifth round before adding Sanders to their stacked quarterback depth chart.
The young quarterback now has a chip on his shoulder as he looks to prove all the doubters wrong. These doubters include coaches, GMs, anonymous sources, analysts and a former New York Jets scout. He'll likely get a chance to do so in training camp and preseason.
The Browns have Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on their roster. Who will start in Week 1 is anyone's guess.
