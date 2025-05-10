Shedeur Sanders reveals how Coach Prime has played a part in attracting hate towards him after shocking draft slide

Shedeur Sanders endured the biggest slide among top prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. He was once projected to be an early Round 1 pick, but was eventually selected by the Cleveland Browns in Round 5.

Ad

Sanders has since reported for rookie minicamp, where he's competing with Dillon Gabriel for one of the active roster quarterback spots. Speaking at the end of practice, the QB revealed that his father, Deion Sanders, inadvertently contributed to his draft slide.

"Other people's opinion of you are based off their own," Shedeur said. "99% of hatred is towards pops and then, I'm just, you know, I'm just his son."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued:

"You know, it really just comes from that, and I just told him that too. It just comes from him. They did not grow up in an era where they were watched them play. It's the oldest generation that does it to me rather than the younger people because when I come in person, there's no negativity I see."

Ad

Shedeur received a lot of negativity in the lead-up to the draft. Reports were circulating on X about his perceived nonchalant demeanor during interviews. The former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback was likely alluding to this in the minicamp interview.

Furthermore, anonymous sources also reported that Shedeur did not leave a positive impression with the New York Giants. The team later selected Jaxson Dart in Round 1 of the draft while Shedeur had to wait for a few more rounds before he heard his name called.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders was the sixth QB selected in the 2025 draft

There were 14 quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL draft. Two were selected in Round 1, one was selected in Round 2, two in Round 3, one in Round 5, six were selected in Round 6 and two in Round 7.

Shedeur Sanders was selected after Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel in this year's draft. Interestingly, the Cleveland Browns selected Gabriel in the fifth round before adding Sanders to their stacked quarterback depth chart.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The young quarterback now has a chip on his shoulder as he looks to prove all the doubters wrong. These doubters include coaches, GMs, anonymous sources, analysts and a former New York Jets scout. He'll likely get a chance to do so in training camp and preseason.

The Browns have Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders on their roster. Who will start in Week 1 is anyone's guess.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.