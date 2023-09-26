Shedeur Sanders vs. Caleb Williams: H2H comparison, collegiate records, NIL deals and more explored 

Week 5 of the college football season will witness a matchup between two of the best quarterbacks at this level of the game. Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes take on Caleb Williams and the USC Trojans.

Sanders took the college football world by storm through the first three weeks but struggled against Oregon.

Williams, meanwhile, has led the Trojans to a 4-0 start and is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner.

Shedeur Sanders vs. Caleb Williams in terms of Stats

Shedeur Sanders started his college career at Jackson State under his father Deion Sanders.

After Sanders took the coaching job at Colorado, Shedeur transferred and was named the starting quarterback. Through four games, Sanders is 130-for-169 for 1410 yards, 11 touchdowns, and one interception.

Sanders is 24-4 as a starting quarterback, as he went 21-3 at Jackson State in two seasons.

Caleb Williams, meanwhile, is 75-for-101 for 1,200 yards and 15 touchdowns in four games. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner has yet to throw a touchdown, while last season, he went 333-for-500 for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, and five interceptions.

As a starting quarterback, Williams is 20-5 between USC and Oklahoma.

Saturday will mark the first clash between Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams as USC head to Colorado.

NIL deals

Shedeur Sanders currently leads all of college football in terms of NIL. According to On3, Sanders' NIL valuation is $5.6 million, the highest in college football. Williams, meanwhile, is third in NIL valuation, as he is projected to make $2.6 million.

When will Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams be drafted?

Both Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Wiliams could enter the NFL Draft this season.

As of now, it is expected that Williams will enter the draft and is a lock to be drafted first overall. The soon-to-turn-22-year-old is one of the most anticipated quarterback prospects coming out of college in recent years.

Sanders, meanwhile, could return to Colorado next season as he is still in his junior year. Sanders returning for one more season to try and be the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft seems realistic.

Do you think Sanders is worthy of being compared to Williams? Sound off in the comments section.