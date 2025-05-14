Shedeur Sanders vs Joe Flacco College Stats: Which Browns QB was better during CFB days?

Former Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL draft. Getting drafted by the Browns was not a surprise, but where he was drafted was. He was originally projected to be a top-five pick but fell to the fifth round before the Browns selected him.

Ad

Sanders is now joining one of the most complicated QB rooms in the NFL. Although the Browns do not have a clear starting QB, they have a crowded QB room. The Browns acquired veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the offseason, and drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Additionally, the team has DeShaun Watson under contract, although his health status is unclear.

Joe Flacco is the most credentialed QB of the group, winning a Super Bowl with Baltimore in 2012. However, he is now 40 years old, so it will be interesting to see if he is still the favorite for the starting job. With Flacco and Sanders now teammates on the Browns, here is a look back at which one was better in college.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shedeur Sanders vs Joe Flacco college stats

Shedeur Sanders college stats

Shedeur Sanders' college career can be broken up into two sections: his first two seasons at Jackson State and his final two seasons at Colorado. In his first two seasons, he showed dominance playing at a lower level of college football, passing for 3200+ yards and 30+ TDs both seasons.

At Colorado, he continued his dominant form, throwing for 3230 yards and 37 TDs in his first year at Colorado. He then truly emerged as a star in his senior season, throwing at a 74% completion rate for 4134 yards and 37 TDs.

Ad

Joe Flacco college stats

Joe Flacco had a smaller sample size in college. After spending one season as a backup in Pittsburgh, he transferred to Delaware, where he started for two seasons. In his first season, he threw for 2783 yards and 18 TDs. He then improved in his final college season, throwing for 4273 yards and 23 TDs at a 63.5% completion rate.

Although Flacco had slightly higher stats in his final college season, he was playing against worse competition in the CAA. He also was not nearly as efficient a passer as Shedeur Sanders was in his final season in Colorado. So, while Flacco went on to have a great NFL career, Sanders had the more impressive college career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.