Shedeur Sanders vs Tom Brady College Stats: Which late-round NFL pick was a better QB in CFB?

Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was one of the biggest names in the 2025 NFL draft. He was originally projected to be a top-five pick, but then, as the draft approached, there were rumors that he could fall to later in the first round. As the draft went on, it turned out that the reality was far worse than even the rumors predicted.

Sanders fell out of the first round and was not selected until the fifth round of the draft by the Cleveland Browns. He was not even the first QB the Browns selected, as they picked up Oregon QB Dillon Gabriel in the third round. It was a surprising slide considering Sanders had strong football stats.

As a result of his fall, Shedeur Sanders has compared himself to Tom Brady. Brady is viewed by many as the greatest quarterback of all time, but he was not drafted until the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. So, who was the better QB in college, Shedeur Sanders or Tom Brady?

Shedeur Sanders vs Tom Brady college stats

Shedeur Sanders college stats

Shedeur Sanders had an interesting start to his college career because he chose to go to Jackson State for his first two seasons. In threw for 3200+ yards and 30+ TDs both seasons. However, the quality of competition was not high, and as a result, he transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes in the Big 12 for his final two seasons.

In his first season against tougher competition, Sanders performed well, completing 298 of 430 passing attempts for 3230 yards and 27 TDs. However, the Buffaloes did not perform well, only winning four games. The next season was a big turnaround for the Buffaloes as they won nine games and Sanders improved, completing 353 of 477 passing attempts for 4134 yards and 37 TDs.

Tom Brady college stats

Tom Brady had a different college trajectory, spending all four years with the Michigan Wolverines. However, he served as a backup QB his first two seasons. He won the starting job over Drew Henson in 1998 and completed 200 of 323 passes for 2427 yards and 14 TDs.

However, Brady took a small step back statistically in his senior season, completing 180 of 295 passing attempts for 2217 yards and 16 TDs.

Brady's stats were not as impressive as Sanders' in college, but he played against more difficult competition as the QB of Michigan. Regardless, he fell to the sixth round because of an unimpressive scouting combine and concerns about his physical ability.

Brady emerged as one of the greatest of all time in the NFL, but Sanders had the more impressive college career statistically.

