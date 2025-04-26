Shedeur Sanders vs Tyler Shough Stats: Who is the better quarterback?

Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Shough were among the top quarterbacks heading into the 2025 NFL draft. On Friday, the NFL wrapped up the second and third rounds of the annual event. The New Orleans Saints took Shough with the 40th pick in the second round, while the former Colorado Buffaloes standout is still available in the fourth round.

Both quarterbacks played well in college football, generating intrigue about their future in the NFL. However, Shedeur Sanders' performances showed that he was a better player than Shough. He also had a shorter career but still outperformed the New Orleans quarterback statistically. Nevertheless, the Saints believed Shough was the better option than the former Colorado leader.

Here's how both stars performed before entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Shedeur Sanders' college football stats

Shedeur Sanders ended his college career with 1,264 completed passes for 14,327 yards and 134 touchdowns. Last year, he helped the Buffaloes end their season with a 9-4 record and fourth in the Big 12 standings. The former Colorado quarterback had the fourth-most passing yards in the league, completing 353 passes for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

One of his best performances of his senior year was in the 28-9 victory over the Colorado State Rams on Sep. 14, 2024. Sanders ended the matchup with 36 of 49 passes for 310 yards and four touchdowns.

On Dec. 28, 2024, Shedeur Sanders played his last game in college football in the Buffaloes' 36-14 loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. The quarterback had 16 of 23 completed passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyler Shough's college football stats

Shough finished his six-year college football career with 599 completed passes for 7,150 yards and 59 touchdowns. He played for the Louisville Cardinals last season and helped them to a 9-4 record.

Shough had his best season of his career, achieving 244 completed passes for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns. He was ranked 20th in passing yards in the league.

One of Shough's most impressive performances of the 2024 season came in Louisville's 62-0 win against the Austin Peay Governors on Aug. 31, 2024. He led the Cardinals to victory with 18 of 24 completed passes for 232 yards and four touchdowns.

On Nov. 30, 2024, Shough played his last game with Louisville in the 41-14 win over the Kentucky Wildcats. He completed 9 of 18 passes for 128 yards.

