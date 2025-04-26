2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Results: Listing all 70 picks in Rounds 2 and 3

The 2025 NFL Draft continued on Friday with Day 2, which covered the second and third rounds. Here, prospects who were considered just a tad below Round 1 caliber but well above Day 3 level saw and heard their names called.

The main talking point was whether highly divisive Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders would go off the board after the Pittsburgh Steelers, among other teams, stunningly snubbed him in Round 1.

Did it finally happen? The following recap has the answer.

2025 NFL Draft Day 2, Round 2 recap

33 Cleveland

Browns Carson Schwesinger LB UCLA 34 Houston Texans Jayden Higgins WR Iowa State 35 Seattle Seahawks Nick Emmanwori S South Carolina 36 Cleveland Browns Quinshon Judkins RB Ohio State 37 Miami Dolphins Jonah Savaiinaea OG Arizona 38 New England Patriots TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State 39 Chicago Bears Luther Burden III WR Missouri 40 New Orleans Saints Tyler Shough QB Louisville 41 Buffalo Bills T. J. Sanders DT South Carolina 42 New York Jets Mason Taylor TE LSU 43 San Francisco 49ers Alfred Collins DT Texas 44 Dallas Cowboys Donovan Ezeiruaku DE Boston College 45 Indianapolis Colts JT Tuimoloau DE Ohio State 46 Los Angeles Rams Terrance Ferguson TE Oregon 47 Arizona Cardinals Will Johnson CB Michigan 48 Houston Texans Aireontae Ersery OT Minnesota 49 Cincinnati Bengals Demetrius Knight LB South Carolina 50 Seattle Seahawks Elijah Arroyo TE Miami (FL) 51 Carolina Panthers Nic Scourton EDGE Texas A&M 52 Tennessee Titans Oluwafemi Oladejo EDGE UCLA 53 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Benjamin Morrison CB Notre Dame 54 Green Bay Packers Anthony Belton OT NC State 55 Los Angeles Chargers Tre Harris WR Ole Miss 56 Chicago Bears Ozzy Trapilo OT Boston College 57 Detroit Lions Tate Ratledge OG Georgia 58 Las Vegas Raiders Jack Bech WR TCU 59 Baltimore Ravens Mike Green EDGE Marshall 60 Denver Broncos RJ Harvey RB UCF 61 Washington Commanders Trey Amos CB Ole Miss 62 Chicago Bears Shemar Turner DT Texas A&M 63 Kansas City Chiefs Omarr Norman-Lott DT Tennessee 64 Philadelphia Eagles Andrew Mukuba S Texas

2025 NFL Draft Day 2, Round 3 recap

65 New

York Giants Darius Alexander DT Toledo 66 Kansas City Chiefs Ashton Gillotte EDGE Louisville 67 Cleveland Browns Harold Fannin TE Bowling Green 68 Las Vegas Raiders Darien Porter CB Iowa State 69 New England Patriots Kyle Williams WR Washington State 70 Detroit Lions Isaac TeSlaa WR Arkansas 71 New Orleans Saints Vernon Broughton DT Texas 72 Buffalo Bills Landon Jackson EDGE Arkansas 73 New York Jets Azareye'h Thomas CB Florida State 74 Denver Broncos Pat Bryant WR Illinois 75 San Francisco 49ers Nickolas Martin LB Oklahoma State 76 Dallas Cowboys Shavon Revel CB East Carolina 77 Carolina Panthers Princely Umanmielen EDGE Ole Miss 78 Arizona Cardinals Jordan Burch EDGE Oregon 79 Houston Texans Jaylin Noel WR Iowa State 80 Indianapolis Colts Justin Walley CB Minnesota 81 Cincinnati Bengals Dylan Fairchild OG Georgia 82 Tennessee Titans Kevin Winston Jr. S Penn State 83 Pittsburgh Steelers Kaleb Johnson RB Iowa 84 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jacob Parrish CB Kansas State 85 Kansas City Chiefs Nohl Williams CB California 86 Los Angeles Chargers Jamaree Caldwell DT Oregon 87 Green Bay Packers Savion Williams WR TCU 88 Jacksonville Jaguars Caleb Ransaw CB Tulane 89 Jacksonville Jaguars Wyatt Milum OG West Virginia 90 Los Angeles Rams Josaiah Stewart EDGE Michigan 91 Baltimore Ravens Emery Jones OT LSU 92 Seattle Seahawks Jalen Milroe QB Alabama 93 New Orleans Saints Jonas Sanker S Virginia 94 Cleveland Browns Dillon Gabriel QB Oregon 95 New England Patriots Jared Wilson C Georgia 96 Atlanta Falcons Xavier Watts S Notre Dame 97 Houston Texans Jaylin Smith CB USC 98 Las Vegas Raiders Caleb Rogers OT Texas Tech 99 Las Vegas Raiders Charles Grant OT William & Mary 100 San Francisco 49ers Upton Stout CB Western Kentucky 101 Denver Broncos Sai'vion Jones EDGE LSU 102 Minnesota Vikings Tai Felton WR Maryland

How to watch Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Draft will conclude with Day 3 on Saturday, which will cover Rounds 4-7, including Mr. Irrelevant. Coverage begins at 12 nn ET on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Streaming is also available on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

