  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL Draft
  • 2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Results: Listing all 70 picks in Rounds 2 and 3

2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Results: Listing all 70 picks in Rounds 2 and 3

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 26, 2025 03:26 GMT
2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty
2025 NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Getty

The 2025 NFL Draft continued on Friday with Day 2, which covered the second and third rounds. Here, prospects who were considered just a tad below Round 1 caliber but well above Day 3 level saw and heard their names called.

Ad

The main talking point was whether highly divisive Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders would go off the board after the Pittsburgh Steelers, among other teams, stunningly snubbed him in Round 1.

Did it finally happen? The following recap has the answer.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

2025 NFL Draft Day 2, Round 2 recap

33Cleveland

Browns

Carson Schwesinger LBUCLA
34Houston TexansJayden

Higgins

WRIowa State
35Seattle SeahawksNick

Emmanwori

SSouth Carolina
36Cleveland BrownsQuinshon

Judkins

RBOhio State
37Miami DolphinsJonah

Savaiinaea

OGArizona
38New England PatriotsTreVeyon

Henderson

RBOhio State
39Chicago BearsLuther

Burden III

WRMissouri
40New Orleans SaintsTyler

Shough

QBLouisville
41Buffalo BillsT.

J. Sanders

DTSouth Carolina
42New York JetsMason

Taylor

TELSU
43San Francisco 49ersAlfred

Collins

DTTexas
44Dallas CowboysDonovan

Ezeiruaku

DEBoston College
45Indianapolis ColtsJT

Tuimoloau

DEOhio State
46Los Angeles RamsTerrance

Ferguson

TEOregon
47Arizona CardinalsWill

Johnson

CBMichigan
48Houston TexansAireontae

Ersery

OTMinnesota
49Cincinnati BengalsDemetrius

Knight

LBSouth Carolina
50Seattle SeahawksElijah

Arroyo

TEMiami (FL)
51Carolina PanthersNic

Scourton

EDGETexas A&M
52Tennessee TitansOluwafemi

Oladejo

EDGEUCLA
53Tampa Bay BuccaneersBenjamin

Morrison

CBNotre Dame
54Green Bay PackersAnthony

Belton

OTNC State
55Los Angeles ChargersTre

Harris

WROle Miss
56Chicago BearsOzzy

Trapilo

OTBoston College
57Detroit LionsTate

Ratledge

OGGeorgia
58Las Vegas RaidersJack

Bech

WRTCU
59Baltimore RavensMike

Green

EDGEMarshall
60Denver BroncosRJ

Harvey

RBUCF
61Washington CommandersTrey

Amos

CBOle Miss
62Chicago BearsShemar

Turner

DTTexas A&M
63Kansas City ChiefsOmarr

Norman-Lott

DTTennessee
64Philadelphia EaglesAndrew

Mukuba

STexas
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

2025 NFL Draft Day 2, Round 3 recap

65New

York Giants

Darius Alexander DTToledo
66Kansas City ChiefsAshton

Gillotte

EDGELouisville
67Cleveland BrownsHarold

Fannin

TEBowling Green
68Las Vegas RaidersDarien

Porter

CBIowa State
69New England PatriotsKyle

Williams

WRWashington State
70Detroit LionsIsaac

TeSlaa

WRArkansas
71New Orleans SaintsVernon

Broughton

DTTexas
72Buffalo BillsLandon

Jackson

EDGEArkansas
73New York JetsAzareye'h

Thomas

CBFlorida State
74Denver BroncosPat

Bryant

WRIllinois
75San Francisco 49ersNickolas

Martin

LBOklahoma State
76Dallas CowboysShavon

Revel

CBEast Carolina
77Carolina PanthersPrincely

Umanmielen

EDGEOle Miss
78Arizona CardinalsJordan

Burch

EDGEOregon
79Houston TexansJaylin

Noel

WRIowa State
80Indianapolis ColtsJustin

Walley

CBMinnesota
81Cincinnati BengalsDylan

Fairchild

OGGeorgia
82Tennessee TitansKevin

Winston Jr.

SPenn State
83Pittsburgh SteelersKaleb

Johnson

RBIowa
84Tampa Bay BuccaneersJacob

Parrish

CBKansas State
85Kansas City ChiefsNohl

Williams

CBCalifornia
86Los Angeles ChargersJamaree

Caldwell

DTOregon
87Green Bay PackersSavion

Williams

WRTCU
88Jacksonville JaguarsCaleb

Ransaw

CBTulane
89Jacksonville JaguarsWyatt

Milum

OGWest Virginia
90Los Angeles RamsJosaiah

Stewart

EDGEMichigan
91Baltimore RavensEmery

Jones

OTLSU
92Seattle SeahawksJalen

Milroe

QBAlabama
93New Orleans SaintsJonas

Sanker

SVirginia
94Cleveland BrownsDillon

Gabriel

QBOregon
95New England PatriotsJared

Wilson

CGeorgia
96Atlanta FalconsXavier

Watts

SNotre Dame
97Houston TexansJaylin

Smith

CBUSC
98Las Vegas RaidersCaleb

Rogers

OTTexas Tech
99Las Vegas RaidersCharles

Grant

OTWilliam & Mary
100San Francisco 49ersUpton

Stout

CBWestern Kentucky
101Denver BroncosSai'vion

Jones

EDGELSU
102Minnesota VikingsTai

Felton

WRMaryland
Ad

How to watch Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft

The Draft will conclude with Day 3 on Saturday, which will cover Rounds 4-7, including Mr. Irrelevant. Coverage begins at 12 nn ET on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Streaming is also available on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

WATCH: Shedeur Sanders gets humiliated in viral prank call video from random fan pretending to be NFL team

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications