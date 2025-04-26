2025 NFL Draft Day 2 Results: Listing all 70 picks in Rounds 2 and 3
The 2025 NFL Draft continued on Friday with Day 2, which covered the second and third rounds. Here, prospects who were considered just a tad below Round 1 caliber but well above Day 3 level saw and heard their names called.
The main talking point was whether highly divisive Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders would go off the board after the Pittsburgh Steelers, among other teams, stunningly snubbed him in Round 1.
Did it finally happen? The following recap has the answer.
2025 NFL Draft Day 2, Round 2 recap
33
Cleveland
Browns
Carson Schwesinger
LB
UCLA
34
Houston Texans
Jayden
Higgins
WR
Iowa State
35
Seattle Seahawks
Nick
Emmanwori
S
South Carolina
36
Cleveland Browns
Quinshon
Judkins
RB
Ohio State
37
Miami Dolphins
Jonah
Savaiinaea
OG
Arizona
38
New England Patriots
TreVeyon
Henderson
RB
Ohio State
39
Chicago Bears
Luther
Burden III
WR
Missouri
40
New Orleans Saints
Tyler
Shough
QB
Louisville
41
Buffalo Bills
T.
J. Sanders
DT
South Carolina
42
New York Jets
Mason
Taylor
TE
LSU
43
San Francisco 49ers
Alfred
Collins
DT
Texas
44
Dallas Cowboys
Donovan
Ezeiruaku
DE
Boston College
45
Indianapolis Colts
JT
Tuimoloau
DE
Ohio State
46
Los Angeles Rams
Terrance
Ferguson
TE
Oregon
47
Arizona Cardinals
Will
Johnson
CB
Michigan
48
Houston Texans
Aireontae
Ersery
OT
Minnesota
49
Cincinnati Bengals
Demetrius
Knight
LB
South Carolina
50
Seattle Seahawks
Elijah
Arroyo
TE
Miami (FL)
51
Carolina Panthers
Nic
Scourton
EDGE
Texas A&M
52
Tennessee Titans
Oluwafemi
Oladejo
EDGE
UCLA
53
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Benjamin
Morrison
CB
Notre Dame
54
Green Bay Packers
Anthony
Belton
OT
NC State
55
Los Angeles Chargers
Tre
Harris
WR
Ole Miss
56
Chicago Bears
Ozzy
Trapilo
OT
Boston College
57
Detroit Lions
Tate
Ratledge
OG
Georgia
58
Las Vegas Raiders
Jack
Bech
WR
TCU
59
Baltimore Ravens
Mike
Green
EDGE
Marshall
60
Denver Broncos
RJ
Harvey
RB
UCF
61
Washington Commanders
Trey
Amos
CB
Ole Miss
62
Chicago Bears
Shemar
Turner
DT
Texas A&M
63
Kansas City Chiefs
Omarr
Norman-Lott
DT
Tennessee
64
Philadelphia Eagles
Andrew
Mukuba
S
Texas
2025 NFL Draft Day 2, Round 3 recap
65
New
York Giants
Darius Alexander
DT
Toledo
66
Kansas City Chiefs
Ashton
Gillotte
EDGE
Louisville
67
Cleveland Browns
Harold
Fannin
TE
Bowling Green
68
Las Vegas Raiders
Darien
Porter
CB
Iowa State
69
New England Patriots
Kyle
Williams
WR
Washington State
70
Detroit Lions
Isaac
TeSlaa
WR
Arkansas
71
New Orleans Saints
Vernon
Broughton
DT
Texas
72
Buffalo Bills
Landon
Jackson
EDGE
Arkansas
73
New York Jets
Azareye'h
Thomas
CB
Florida State
74
Denver Broncos
Pat
Bryant
WR
Illinois
75
San Francisco 49ers
Nickolas
Martin
LB
Oklahoma State
76
Dallas Cowboys
Shavon
Revel
CB
East Carolina
77
Carolina Panthers
Princely
Umanmielen
EDGE
Ole Miss
78
Arizona Cardinals
Jordan
Burch
EDGE
Oregon
79
Houston Texans
Jaylin
Noel
WR
Iowa State
80
Indianapolis Colts
Justin
Walley
CB
Minnesota
81
Cincinnati Bengals
Dylan
Fairchild
OG
Georgia
82
Tennessee Titans
Kevin
Winston Jr.
S
Penn State
83
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kaleb
Johnson
RB
Iowa
84
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jacob
Parrish
CB
Kansas State
85
Kansas City Chiefs
Nohl
Williams
CB
California
86
Los Angeles Chargers
Jamaree
Caldwell
DT
Oregon
87
Green Bay Packers
Savion
Williams
WR
TCU
88
Jacksonville Jaguars
Caleb
Ransaw
CB
Tulane
89
Jacksonville Jaguars
Wyatt
Milum
OG
West Virginia
90
Los Angeles Rams
Josaiah
Stewart
EDGE
Michigan
91
Baltimore Ravens
Emery
Jones
OT
LSU
92
Seattle Seahawks
Jalen
Milroe
QB
Alabama
93
New Orleans Saints
Jonas
Sanker
S
Virginia
94
Cleveland Browns
Dillon
Gabriel
QB
Oregon
95
New England Patriots
Jared
Wilson
C
Georgia
96
Atlanta Falcons
Xavier
Watts
S
Notre Dame
97
Houston Texans
Jaylin
Smith
CB
USC
98
Las Vegas Raiders
Caleb
Rogers
OT
Texas Tech
99
Las Vegas Raiders
Charles
Grant
OT
William & Mary
100
San Francisco 49ers
Upton
Stout
CB
Western Kentucky
101
Denver Broncos
Sai'vion
Jones
EDGE
LSU
102
Minnesota Vikings
Tai
Felton
WR
Maryland
How to watch Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft
The Draft will conclude with Day 3 on Saturday, which will cover Rounds 4-7, including Mr. Irrelevant. Coverage begins at 12 nn ET on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
Streaming is also available on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, Fubo TV, and Sling TV.
About the author
Andre Castillo
Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.
Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.
If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.
Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.
Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.