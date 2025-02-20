Shemar Turner NFL Draft Projections: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Texas A&M DL

Shemar Turner is set to enter the 2025 NFL draft after completing his senior year with the Texas A&M Aggies. The defensive lineman finished last season with 36 total tackles (20 solo), two sacks and one forced fumble.

Turner helped the Aggies finish 8-5 last season, placing seventh in the SEC. His best performance came in the team’s 34-24 victory over Mississippi State on Oct. 19, when he recorded six total tackles (two solo), one sack and one forced fumble.

His final college game was the Aggies' 17-7 loss to Texas in November, where he struggled, finishing with three total tackles (two solo).

Turner wrapped up his college career with 115 total tackles (54 solo), 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Here are three NFL teams that could be potential landing spots for the former Texas A&M standout.

Shemar Turner NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers could draft a defensive end with one of their picks. Carolina had a difficult 2024 season, finishing 5-12, the third-worst record in the NFC.

One of the team's issues throughout the season was run defense. The Panthers ranked last in the league in rushing yards allowed (3,057) and rushing yards allowed per game (179.8).

They could benefit from adding Turner in the draft.

#2. New Orleans Saints

Another team that may look to sign Turner is the New Orleans Saints. The Saints started last season strong but began to falter after their 15-12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 22. They ended the season with a 5-12 record, finishing near the bottom of the NFC standings.

Like the Panthers, some of New Orleans' issues resulted from their defense playing poorly. They finished as the second-worst team in rushing yards allowed (2,404) and rushing yards allowed per game (141.4). It may be wise for New Orleans to target a player like Turner in the later rounds.

#3. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys need a good draft acquisition after another disappointing season. They finished with a 7-10 record, placing 11th in the NFC standings, and suffered their worst defensive season since 2013.

One of the team’s biggest weaknesses was run defense. The Cowboys ranked fourth-worst in the league in rushing yards allowed (2,331) and rushing yards allowed per game (137.1).

The Cowboys’ fanbase hopes the team can draft well and improve next season. Turner could be a valuable addition to help bolster their defense.

