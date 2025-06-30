Sherrone Moore goes big with major recruitment win as elite four-star safety commits to Michigan for the Class of 2026

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to build a perennial national championship contender squad. The 2023 college football champions have landed the commitment of four-star safety Andre Clarke Jr. as their latest acquisition.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, "The 6’1 185 S from Richmond, VA chose the Wolverines over Kentucky, Florida State & SMU."

The 2026 Class prospect will be a standout defensive back addition in his recruiting class.

The Michigan Wolverines have been active in the offseason, getting some of the best players in the 2026 class. Some of these names include edge rusher Carter Meadows, quarterback Brady Smigiel, defensive lineman Titan Davis and wide receiver Zion Robinson.

What could Andre Clarke Jr. bring to Sherrone Moore's Michigan Wolverines?

Andre Clarke Jr. is a versatile defensive back out of Hermitage High School in Richmond, VA. Clarke is capable of playing both at safety and cornerback.

The Michigan Wolverines are known for stacking up hard-hitting safeties, and Andre Clarke Jr. should fit right into the unit. Sports Illustrated describes him as an elite-level playmaker in the secondary.

Clarke has all the important traits of a top-notch defensive back, like athleticism, coverage and tackling. His main flaw is his slender frame, and he might need to bulk up at the collegiate level due to the sheer size of opposing wide receivers.

Apart from that, he should fit in nicely into what Sherrone Moore is trying to build for the long haul.

Clarke is the second Michigan Wolverines defensive back recruit for the 2026 Class. Moore convinced Mandarin (Jacksonville, Florida) four-star prospect Brody Jennings to join the program as well. Jennings is one of the best defenders in Florida, and he'll fancy his opportunity to thrive and improve his NFL draft stock under the guidance of Sherrone Moore.

In 2025, the Wolverines would be looking to bounce back after a forgettable first season under Moore. In his first year of taking over the program from legend Jim Harbaugh, the 39-year-old led the Wolverines to an 8-5 record. That left them out of the expanded College Football Playoff and denied them a chance of defending their crown.

