Shilo Sanders 40 time: How fast is Coach Prime's Son?

While Shedeur Sanders takes all the headlines as Deion Sanders' superstar son, he isn't the only child of Coach Prime to be a member of the Colorado roster. Shilo, like his dad, is a defensive player, specifically a safety. Shilo leads the Buffaloes this season in solo tackles, with 21, and is second in total assists with 26.

Born in 2000, Shilo started his collegiate career in South Carolina before his father started coaching at the NCAA level. When his father joined Jackson State at the FCS level, he took a step down from the FBS level to join Prime's long-term project.

In his time at Jackson State, Shilo earned Second Team All-SWAC honors in 2021. In 2022, he sadly suffered an ACL injury that caused him to miss most of the season. When his father joined Colorado, he decided to move with him to Boulder for the rest of his career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Colorado St Colorado Football

How fast is Shilo Sanders?

His 40-yard dash from scouting reports is not far off from the NFL Draft's average. Shilo clocked in at 4.58 according to some reports, while the NFL's average between 2000 and 2012 was measured at 4.53 for a free safety and 4.55 for a strong safety. The difference is negligible and he should be able to cut the difference in the time span from now until his potential draft class.

Shilo Sanders' 2023 season so far

Shilo started his Buffs career with a high point, leading the team in sacks during a stunning victory (45-42) over No. 17 TCU in Week 1 of the season. Shilo recorded nine solo tackles and an assist, greatly contributing to his team's victory. In Week 2, in the victory over Nebraska, the 23-year-old recorded three solo tackles and two assists.

In Week 3, he had a more lackluster performance in defense against Colorado State, with only three solo tackles and one assist. He did score an 80-yard touchdown on a pick-six from a CSU kick in the first quarter.

Week 4 brought the poorest collective performance by Colorado all season long, as the Oregon Ducks destroyed them 42-6. However, Shilo was one of the few silver linings from Coach Prime's squad performance, as he recorded six solo tackles and one assist.