“Should’ve come to Texas honestly “ - CFB world reacts to latest 5-star recruit Ryan Williams’ addition to Alabama

Ryan Williams, one of the best wide receivers in the nation, signed his National Letter of Intent to join Alabama’s stellar 2024 class. The 5-star WR from Georgia made it official on Wednesday, signing with the Crimson Tide in a ceremony at his high school.
Williams had a roller-coaster recruitment, as he initially committed to Alabama, then de-committed after coach Nick Saban retired, and finally recommitted to the Tide under new coach Kalen DeBoer.
“Great. Amazing. Outstanding. Fantastic. Beautiful. It feels great, honestly,” Williams said.
He also thanked his friend and fellow Alabama signee Jaylen Mbakwe, a standout cornerback from Clay-Chalkville, for helping him choose the Tide. Williams reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class.
Meanwhile, the question is why he is creating a huge buzz in the CFB world. Let’s dive into social reactions.
“Should’ve come to Texas honestly l, but best of luck to the kid,” a fan tweeted.
“Not a smart decision young man,” another wrote.
“Can’t blame a guy for wanting a guaranteed spot. Gonna put up 2k yards being the only receiver they have left,” one wrote.
“I heard he was going to Auburn tho,” a fan tweeted.
“Portal next year…”, another wrote.
Could Ryan Williams be the key to Alabama's championship dreams?
After a heated recruiting battle with Auburn and Texas, Coach DeBoer secured the coveted signature of Ryan Williams, the first-ever two-time Mr. Football winner in Alabama history.
“Williams is one of the most accomplished Alabama high school football players ever as a 2x Mr. Football & Gatorade Player of the Year,” Touchdown Alabama tweeted.
According to 247Sports rankings, Williams sits as the second-best wide receiver recruit Alabama has ever seen, surpassing the likes of star NFL receiver Calvin Ridley and trailing only the legendary Julio Jones.
On3 estimates his annual value at a staggering $496,000, considering both roster value and NIL potential.
Will Ryan Williams become a game-changer on the field for Alabama Crimson Tide? Only time will tell.
Also Read: "I wouldn't want to play for any other head coach": 5-star Alabama commit Ryan Williams heaps praises on new $100M Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer