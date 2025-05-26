“Shut down Jaxson Dart”: Joel Klatt highlights Florida star DJ Lagway’s magical moments from 2024 season

DJ Lagway had a solid and productive true freshman season for the Florida Gators in 2024 as the Texas-born quarterback amassed 1,915 passing yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He inspired the Gators to a late-season surge that culminated in a Gasparilla Bowl Game win over the Tulane Green Wave.

Ahead of his sophomore campaign, CFB analyst Joel Klatt highlighted a couple of magical moments from Lagway's 2024 season.

Klatt wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"DJ Lagway shut down Jaxson Dart 👀"

Klatt then said via his Show:

"You're talking about a guy that has all-SEC caliber written all over him. This is a guy that I gotta tell you that SEC fans (if you aren't fans of this school) are nervous about."

Klatt continued:

"I think he's a star. I think you saw that late last year and that's DJ Lagway from Florida. DJ Lagway is a hell of a player, I'm telling you. This guy can be an absolute superstar by the end of the year. Florida is still going to have to deal with that horrific schedule but he came in at halftime of the Tennessee game and nearly pulled off the upset there.

"They lost in overtime after he threw a game-tying touchdown in the final minute. He (Lagway) won the last four games of the year including LSU, including Ole Miss, against Jaxson Dart (first round draft pick), he's a five-star guy and he's got to play."

Klatt added that it wasn't all highlights for DJ Lagway as he had to deal with turnover issues and completed only 60% of his passes. However, Lagway should only improve with reps in training and games played at the collegiate level.

What's DJ Lagway's first game of the 2025 season?

DJ Lagway is dealing with a shoulder injury. The injury ensured that the highly rated shot caller was limited in spring practice sessions. Hence, Gators fans will hope that his shoulder heals in time for their quest to escape the travails of collegiate football mediocrity.

Lagway's first game of the 2025 college football season will likely be against the Long Island University Sharks. The game could allow the Gators to see their highly touted shot caller start his sophomore season positively.

The Florida Gators and their head coach, Billy Napier, will hope for a much better performance than last season's 7-5 record.

