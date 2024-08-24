SMU injury report: Full list of players unavailable after fall camp in 2024

SMU will compete in a power conference in the 2024 college football season. The Mustangs agreed to transition to the Atlantic Coast Conference last summer when the league went on to expand following the implosion of the Pac-12.

There's a lot of anticipation ahead of the team's first season in the ACC, and Rhett Lashlee is preparing his team to compete. Following the conclusion of the fall camp, here's a look at SMU's injury situation before the commencement of the season.

SMU injury report after fall camp

#1. Camar Wheaton, RB

SMU will be without Camar Wheaton in the upcoming 2024 college football season. The running back suffered a knee injury in a non-contact drill in the fall camp, which required surgery. The Mustangs coach, Rhett Lashlee, confirmed he will be out for four to six months.

“I hate it for him,” Lashlee said (h/t Dallas News). “We took a few weeks, and then the only option was to go ahead and repair it. Now, the challenge for him is to show maturity and have a great semester academically.

“He’s trending and getting closer to graduating, and if he has a good fall and rehabs it right, he could be 100% by spring ball when the opportunities will still be there for him.”

Wheaton played 10 games for the Mustangs in the previous season and was expected to be a starter in 2024. He logged 83 carries, rushing for 410 yards and five touchdowns.

#2. Andrew Chamblee, OL

Andrew Chamblee transferred to SMU this offseason after spending two seasons at Arkansas. The redshirt sophomore was named to the SEC All-Freshman team in the previous season for his performance with the Razorbacks.

However, it remains uncertain when he will make his debut for the Mustangs after suffering an undisclosed injury in the fall camp. Rhett Lashlee did not give any specifics on his return, but he is expected to miss the season opener against Nevada.

#3. Braeden Flowers, DL

Braeden Flowers is anticipated to get a more prominent role at SMU this year. The defensive lineman appeared in three games for the Mustangs in 2023, making some noteworthy impressions to the fans.

However, his season might not start so early in the upcoming season after suffering a knee injury. It is currently unknown when he will return to action, but he is not expected to feature in Week 0 against Nevada.

#4. Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki, DL

Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki had significant playing time last season on the SMU defensive line, and he is expected to be more involved in the upcoming season as he enters his third season in the program.

As the Mustangs prepare for the Week 0 game against Nevada, they will be without Sandjo-Njiki. The defensive lineman is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and the return date is unknown.

