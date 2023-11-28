SMU vs Tulane football rivalry history: H2H, records, and more

The SMU vs Tulane game this weekend will decide who emerges as the AAC Champion between these two programs. Both of these teams remain undefeated in terms of conference play and will be looking to clinch the conference title after successful campaigns.

The SMU Mustangs are heading into their first AAC Championship game in their last season before joining the ACC next year. Last week, the Mustangs dismantled Navy 59-14 to compile a 10-2 overall record (8-0 in the AAC) and secure an eight-game winning streak heading into the conference finals.

On the other hand, Tulane is entering its second straight year after emerging as conference champions in 2022. Week 13 saw them defeat the UTSA Roadrunners 29-16 to compile a 10-2 overall record (8-0 in the AAC) and secure a 10-game winning streak. Can the Green Wave clinch another conference championship under coach Willie Fritz?

SMU vs Tulane: Head-to-head

The SMU vs Tulane rivalry dates back to 1943. The Green Wave emerged as champions in the debut game of this rivalry, defeating SMU 12-6 at home.

So far, these teams have faced each other 29 times and the SMU Mustangs lead the series 15-14. It will be interesting to see if Tulane can tie it up by defeating the Mustangs in such an important game.

Notable records in the SMU vs Tulane series

The largest margin of victory in this rivalry series was secured by SMU back in 1982. This was a home game which was played in Dallas where the Mustangs dismantled Tulane 51-7.

The smallest margin of victory was recorded by the Tulane Green Wave during the 2012 season. The Green Wave played at home and won 27-26, bringing an end to a three-game losing streak in the series.

When was the last time SMU won against Tulane?

The last time the SMU Mustangs won in this series was back in 2021 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Mustangs defeated Tulane 55-26 and recorded a seven-game winning streak in the series.

When was the last time Tulane defeated SMU?

The Tulane Green Wave brought an end to that seven-game streak by defeating SMU last season. The game was played at Yulman Stadium and the Green Wave won 59-24 on their journey to clinching the AAC Championship.