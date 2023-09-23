South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler shows off haircut as pre-game preparation against Mississippi State

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Spencer Rattler is one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC, with an overall rating of 87.2. Improving over time, the player has earned much recognition in college football.

Rated 7th in the South East Conference, South Carolina is set to face MS State on Sep. 24, 2023. Their performance banks on the quarterback, as the team holds a record of 1-2 in the current season.

Rattler shared a video of getting a haircut as a part of his preparation for the game against Mississippi State. The clip was initially uploaded by his hairdresser, Pancho Be Choppin, one of the top-rated in Columbia and the CEO of M R Barber.

Analyzing Spencer Rattler's recent gameplay

Spencer Rattler's display during the last season raised expectations for the coming season. He had 1,044 passing yards with 11 touchdowns to his name. His spring training was led by Dowell Loggains, the new Gamecocks offensive coordinator.

The assessment wasn't unanimous with a few doubting his performance this season. However, in the 2023 CFB season, he has amassed 954 yards leading to four touchdowns, which seems decent at the point. The bottom line is that the fans await his promising display which was expected on the cards after 2022.

Rattler's face and game values decoded

Spencer Rattler has an estimated net worth of about $956,000 which he has earned through NIL endorsements with well-known brands. He is engaged with names like Dick Dyer Mercedes-Benz.

The quarterback also has deals with medication brands such as Twyneo, Georgia Peanut Commission, Jim Hudson Chevrolet and Blackwood for Men.

His commercial deals have grown in numbers with his on-field improvement and valued display among the fans. His athletic ability, agility and composed playing style enable him to navigate the pockets, while his accurate intermediate and short passes speak volumes of his talent.

However, Rattler has also displayed a few shortcomings like fixating on the primary receiver and a lack of precision while throwing on the move. His performance has been somewhat inconsistent, making it difficult for his teammates to predict his moves per NFL Draft Buzz.

Spencer Rattler's display remains crucial as the South Carolina Gamecocks seek redemption wanting an even score against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He has an opportunity to win over his shortcomings and utilize his pliant physique and natural instincts in leading South Carolina to a better season record.