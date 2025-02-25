South Carolina returning players 2025: Top 5 athletes who will return to Shane Beamer's squad ft. LaNorris Sellers

The South Carolina Gamecocks hope to finish first in the Southeastern Conference during the 2025 season. Last year, the team finished with a 9-4 record, placing sixth in the SEC.

They played their final game of the season in a 21-17 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers completed 24 of 34 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown in the Gamecocks defeat.

The upcoming season is an opportunity for coach Shane Beamer to lead his team to another bowl game or potentially a spot in the College Football Playoff.

South Carolina has suffered a few roster changes, including losing running back Raheim Sanders, who is entering the 2025 NFL draft. He led the program in rushing yards with 183 carries for 881 yards and 11 touchdowns.

One of his best performances last season came in the Gamecocks’ 44-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 2, where he had 20 carries for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders is a noteworthy loss for the team, and Beamer will need to find another running back to fill the starting role.

That said, Beamer has retained several key players for the upcoming season as the Gamecocks aim to compete for the SEC title. Here are five players who will return for South Carolina in 2025.

Top five players returning to South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 season

#5. Oscar Adaway III, Running Back

Oscar Adaway III will be returning to South Carolina for his senior year. He had 77 carries for 295 yards and three touchdowns last season.

One of his best performances was in the team's dominant 50-7 victory over the Akron Zips on Sep. 21, when he rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

He is expected to have a larger role this season, especially with Sanders no longer on the roster. Adaway III will look to have a standout final year as he prepares for the 2026 NFL draft.

#4. Nyck Harbor, Wide Receiver

Nyck Harbor will return to South Carolina for his junior year. He had the second-most receiving yards on the team, with 26 receptions for 376 yards and three touchdowns.

Harbor’s best game came in South Carolina’s 34-30 win over the Missouri Tigers on Nov. 16. He caught two passes for 69 yards and one touchdown in the close victory.

With tight end Joshua Simon leaving the program for the upcoming draft, Harbor may have more opportunities to make plays. Simon had 40 receptions for 519 yards and seven touchdowns in his final season with the Gamecocks.

South Carolina's coaching staff may look for Harbor to become a key playmaker in the team’s offense.

#3. Jalon Kilgore, Defensive Back

Jalon Kilgore look to have a strong season in his junior year. In his sophomore campaign, he posted 48 total tackles (31 solo) and five interceptions.

One of his season highlights came in the team’s victory over Missouri, where he registered five total tackles (two solo) and one interception.

Kilgore will be counted on to deliver another strong season for South Carolina’s defense.

#2. Michael Smith, Tight End

Michael Smith returns for his sophomore year at South Carolina. He was the second-best option at tight end behind Simon, finishing his freshman year with 10 receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown.

Smith’s only touchdown of the season came in the win over Missouri. He also had three receptions for 44 yards in the team’s 31-6 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats on Sept. 7.

With Simon gone, Smith could become South Carolina’s primary option at tight end for the passing game.

#1. LaNorris Sellers, Quarterback

The most significant player returning to Beamer’s team is LaNorris Sellers. He enters his sophomore year with hopes of leading the Gamecocks to a successful season.

Last year, he had 196 completed passes for 2,534 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also proved to be a threat on the run with 166 carries for 674 yards and one touchdown.

One of his standout games as a freshman came in the Gamecocks' win over the Tigers, where he completed 21 of 30 passes for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

