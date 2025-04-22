South Carolina transfer portal tracker 2025: All football players who entered the spring window ft. Emory Floyd

The South Carolina Gamecocks have lost two players since the start of the spring transfer portal on April 16. Last year, the team finished the season with a 9-4 record and placed sixth in the Southeastern Conference standings. Coach Shane Beamer is hoping to maintain his roster ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

The Gamecocks finished their regular schedule on a six-game winning streak. On Dec. 31, 2024, their season came to an end with a 21-17 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Citrus Bowl.

South Carolina began preparation for the upcoming season when they started spring training camp on March 19. Beamer helped get his team in shape with new and returning players. The Gamecocks' spring training camp concluded with their Garnet and Black Spring Game on April 18.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although only two players transferred out, the roster change could still affect their chances of competing against the best teams in the SEC. Here are the former South Carolina stars who have entered the spring transfer portal.

South Carolina football spring transfer portal tracker 2025

Emory Floyd, Cornerback

Emory Floyd has decided to leave Beamer's team after three seasons. On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on April 14 that Floyd was entering the spring transfer portal via X(formerly Twitter). Floyd confirmed the report by reposting the tweet on his Instagram.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cornerback played in two games but wasn't able to contribute any tackles or interceptions. He dealt with a hamstring injury that kept Beamer from playing him for most of last year.

His last appearance was in the Gamecocks' 27-3 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Oct. 5, 2024. Floyd's decision to transfer out of South Carolina could lead to him joining a team that needs a cornerback.

Kam Pringle, Offensive Tackle

Ad

Kam Pringle is another player who has decided to transfer out of South Carolina ahead of the 2025 season. On Monday, the offensive lineman shared on Instagram that he has entered the spring transfer portal after one year playing for Beamer. Pringle thanked the Gamecocks coaching staff, fans, and teammates, who supported him as a red-shirt freshman.

Pringle's only appearance during last season was in the team's 50-7 blowout win over the Akron Zips on Sep. 21, 2024. He noted that he has four years of eligibility remaining in college football, which could make him a valuable target in the spring transfer portal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More