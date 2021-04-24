Southern Illinois Salukis vs Weber State Wildcats Prediction & Match Preview - April 24, 2021 | FCS College Football Playoffs

The Weber State Wildcats, making a school-record fifth-straight FCS Playoff appearance, will take on Southern Illinois Salukis.

Weber State currently hold the fourth-longest active FCS Playoff appearance streak. They're also coming off their fourth straight Big Sky Conference title. Meanwhile, the Southern Illinois Salukis are making their first FCS Playoff appearance since the 2009 season.

After having two straight games canceled, the Southern Illinois Salukis came up with a huge win against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions last Saturday. The Salukis have had great success against the top five teams this season and will look to continue that run on Saturday.

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Weber State Wildcats: How to watch | FCS College Football Playoffs

Date: April 24, 2021.

Time: 4 PM EST.

How to watch: ESPN 3.

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Weber State Wildcats: Head-to-Head | FCS College Football Playoffs

Advertisement

Southern Illinois Salukis

This will be the first meeting between Weber State and Southern Illinois. This will be the third time Weber State will meet a Missouri Valley Conference opponent. Weber State have played six teams in the Missouri Valley Conference before and have a cumulative record of 11-12-1 against them.

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Weber State Wildcats: Team News | FCS College Football Playoffs

Southern Illinois Salukis

Southern Illinois Salukis

The Salukis are led in offense by junior quarterback Stone Labanowitz. Labanowitz has thrown for 730 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has also added 59 rushing yards and one touchdown in 15 attempts.

Advertisement

Southern Illinois have benefitted from sophomore running back Javon Williams Jr. Williams Jr. has rushed for 507 yards and seven touchdowns in 112 attempts. Stone Labanowitz has received help from wide receiver Avante Cox who has 660 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season.

The Southern Illinois Salukis' defense is led by linebackers Bryson Strong and Bryce Notree. Strong has registered 58 total tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks. Meanwhile, Notree has registered 50 total tackles and two tackles for loss this season.

Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats are led in offense by freshman quarterback Bronson Barron. Barron has thrown for 847 yards and six touchdowns this season. He has also contributed to the offense on the ground as well, registering 49 total rushing yards in 18 attempts.

Advertisement

Running back Dontae McMillan has rushed for 308 yards and five touchdowns on 49 attempts. Barron has found a reliable target in wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. Shaheed has tallied 215 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 18 receptions.

The Wildcats are led in defense by their two senior linebackers, Conner Mortensen and George Tarlas. Mortensen has registered 44 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, one sack and one interception this season. Tarlas has tallied 21 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks this season.

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Weber State Wildcats: Projected Starters | FCS College Football Playoffs

Southern Illinois Salukis

QB: Stone Labanowitz.

RB: Javon Williams Jr.

WR: Avante Cox, Landon Lenoir, Justin Strong.

TE: Levi Mitchell.

Weber State Wildcats

QB: Bronson Barron.

RB: Dontae Mcmillan, Josh Davis.

WR: Ty MacPherson, Rashid Shaheed, David Ames.

TE: Justin Malone.

Southern Illinois Salukis vs Weber State Wildcats: Prediction | FCS College Football Playoffs

The Weber State Wildcats are on upset alert this weekend against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Southern Illinois Salukis have beaten North Dakota State, Northern Iowa and Southeastern Louisiana this season. Meanwhile, Weber State Wildcats are led by a freshman quarterback who could implode under the pressure of a big game.

Prediction: Southern Illinois Salukis 34-31 Weber State Wildcats.