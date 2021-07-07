Sportskeeda College Football Top 50: Who are the best college football players heading into the 2021-22 season?

Sportskeeda's top 50 college football players heading into the 2021-22 season

College football will take a page out of the NFL's book and allow 100% capacity for fans to attend games in 2021. College fans play a significant role in the game. There's nothing like watching a Penn State game on a Saturday and seeing a whiteout.

Looking at the talent on the field for the 2021-22 college football season, it's easy to see why college fans are pumped up to witness college football in person.

2021-2022 College Football preview

A number of teams in college football are entering a new era at multiple positions. Clemson will start their season with a new quarterback under center. The same goes for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Big stage. Big stars. Big time.#OUDNA — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 1, 2021

While college teams lost a lot of talent this year, there's still a ton of potential returning for the 2021-22 season. North Carolina will return its star quarterback Sam Howell, and Oklahoma will bring back its exciting quarterback Spencer Rattler. Howell and Rattler are both projected to be in the race for the Heisman Trophy at the end of the year.

The Ohio State Buckeyes will field one of the best wide receiver groups in the country. Following the trend of recent years, Alabama will reload on both offense and defense through their stellar recruiting.

There are many talented defensive players in this year's draft class.

LSU will have the number one corner in the country in Derek Stingley Jr. The Oregon Ducks have the best defensive lineman in Kayvon Thibodeaux, while Tyler Linderbaum is arguably the best offensive lineman in the country.

2021-2022 College Football teams preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to be the favorites to make another appearance in the College Football Playoffs, especially with Nick Saban and co bringing back a talented defense.

Ohio State is projected to win its fifth-straight Big Ten championship. USC is the team to beat in the Pac-12, but Oregon isn't far behind. Dabo Swinney has the Clemson Tigers gearing up to make another run at the ACC Championship and the College Football Playoffs.

The Oklahoma Sooners are favored to win the Big XII conference in 2021. There's always that one team that surprises college football fans and makes a run when it's least expected. 2021-22's surprise team will be the Iowa State Cyclones.

Iowa State is returning a lot of talent on offense. If that talent can click at the right time, they have the potential to dethrone Oklahoma at the top of the Big XII conference.

1 / 6 NEXT

Edited by Colin D'Cunha