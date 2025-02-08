Stanford football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Justin Reid and more

The Stanford Cardinal did not have a strong 2024 season, finishing second last in the ACC, only ahead of the Florida State Seminoles. There was not a lot to cheer about this season for Cardinal fans, but that changes at the Super Bowl this weekend.

When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles Super clash on Sunday's Super Bowl, it will feature three former Stanford players. Although none of them are stars, they will give Cardinal fans something to cheer for.

Let's look at the three Stanford players participating in Super Bowl 59.

Former Stanford players playing in Super Bowl LIX

#1 Justin Reid, S, Kansas City Chiefs

Justin Reid is the starting strong safety for the Kansas City Chiefs and should be expected to get plenty of playing time on Sunday. Reid is in his third season with the Chiefs since arriving from Houston in 2022. If the Chiefs win, he would go three for three in Super Bowls.

Before entering the NFL in 2018, Reid played three years at Stanford. Although he progressed steadily in his first two seasons, he became a defensive force in 2017, increasing his draft stock significantly. As a result, he became a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft and has been an effective NFL player ever since.

#2 Thomas Booker IV, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Defensive tackle Thomas Booker IV has struggled to maintain an NFL job since starting his career in 2022. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft by Houston but was waived after one season. He signed to the practice squad with the Eagles in 2023 and was never promoted to the active roster.

However, in 2024, Booker IV was added as a reserve and appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles. He registered 18 tackles, including eight solo efforts, a sack, one pass defended and two stuffs. He is listed as the backup behind Jalen Carter on the defensive line. Before his NFL career, he played four seasons with Stanford.

#3 Tanner McKee, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterback Tanner McKee does not have a good chance of appearing in the Super Bowl. He is the third-stringer behind Jalen Hurts and Kenny Pickett. So, if he appears, something has gone very wrong for the Eagles. As a sixth-round pick in 2023, he made his first two appearances this season, completing 30 passes for 323 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Before he entered the NFL, McKee spent three years in college, all of which were with the Cardinal.

