Steve Sarkisian knows speed when he sees it. The Texas Longhorns head coach has built a team known for its fast playmakers. At the 2025 NFL Combine, his players put their athleticism on full display, with Isaiah Bond standing out as a prime example.

Matthew Golden led all receivers with a blazing 4.29-second 40-yard dash, making him the second-fastest player at the Combine. Isaiah Bond, who had boldly claimed he would break Xavier Worthy’s 4.21 record from last year, clocked in at 4.41 on his first attempt and 4.40 on his second. While he didn’t set a new mark, his speed still stood out.

Sarkisian was in Indianapolis to support his players and expressed excitement for their performances:

"Texas speed man, Texas speed," Steve said during an NFL Network appearnce.

"Well, we got to keep recruiting Speed right. We like Speed too."

With two Longhorns ranking among the top five in sprint times, Texas keeps producing some of the fastest receivers in football.

Golden,͏ who transferred from Hou͏ston last year, became a key wea͏pon for Quinn Ewers. He fin͏ished͏ the seas͏on with 58 cat͏ches, 987͏ ya͏rds an͏d n͏ine touchdowns while s͏tepping up in big momen͏ts. Hi͏s clutch touchd͏own in ov͏e͏rtime ͏agai͏nst Arizo͏na State in the ͏P͏each͏ Bo͏wl showe͏d his ability to perfor͏m under p͏ressure.

Bond, a͏ transf͏er f͏rom A͏la͏bama, had a tougher season, missi͏ng three games due͏ to͏ i͏njur͏y. He still man͏aged 35 rec͏eptions, 540 yard͏s͏ ͏and͏ five touchdowns. His Combine time will help him gain a reputation͏ as a deep-threat recei͏ve͏r.

Also read: Steve Sarkisian makes eye-catching prediction about Quinn Ewers as he gears up to feature in 2025 NFL Combine

Fans react to Steve Sarkisian's post and Isaiah Bond’s 40-yard dash at NFL Combine

Isaiah Bond's 40-yard dash time at the 2025 NFL Combine sparked plenty of reactions from fans. While his 4.40-second run didn’t break Xavier Worthy’s record, many still saw his speed in action.

One fan joked that Bond could be even faster with a haircut:

"Bond needs to cut some hair and he might get a bit faster," a fan said.

Another was surprised by the results:

"It’s weird because honestly Bond looked faster than Golden on the actual field," another said.

Some pointed out that Bond and his teammate Matthew Golden could have been even more productive in college:

"These two receivers would have had some extra-good stats if they'd had a QB who could throw deep," one fan commented.

Meanwhile, Longhorns fans appreciated coach Steve Sarkisian’s enthusiasm at the Combine:

"Coach doing us as proud as the guys are! Hook em’ Horns," one wrote with some emojis.

