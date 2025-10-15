  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor Sarkisian flexes her senior year glam with friends in stylish ivory outfit, shares wholesome carousel on IG

Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor Sarkisian flexes her senior year glam with friends in stylish ivory outfit, shares wholesome carousel on IG

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Oct 15, 2025 21:08 GMT
2023 Big 12 Championship - Oklahoma State v Texas - Source: Getty
Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor Sarkisian flexes her senior year glam with friends in stylish ivory outfit, shares wholesome carousel on IG

Steve Sarkisian's daughter, Taylor, took to Instagram to flex a glamorous senior year look. The Texas Longhorns coach's daughter posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page with the caption:

Ad
"Senior year in full swing"

The first picture featured her and two friends striking a pose. Taylor wore a stylish ivory outfit and had a wide smile in the picture.

Here's Taylor Sarkisian's carousel on Instagram:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taylor is one of Steve Sarkisian's three daughters with his former wife, Stephanie. Her siblings are daughter Ashley and son Brady, and they're known to put up a united front behind their father as he aims for glory with the Texas Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian's other daughter Ashley was in attendance for blowout Texas win

Steve Sarkisian's daughter, Ashley, is one of her dad's biggest fans. She was in attendance as the Texas Longhorns blew out the Sam Houston Bearkats. The Longhorns won the game by a 55-0 score line, which remains their most dominant win of the 2025 season.

Ad

According to Sports Illustrated, Ashley Sarkisian wore Texas cowboy boots for the occasion. It was worth her time as the Longhorns couldn't be stopped in their fourth game of the season.

Ad

However, their performance in the next fixture was a stark contrast to the Sam Houston fixture. Steve Sarkisian's side suffered a loss against the Florida Gators to go 3-2 for the campaign. That loss raised questions about the Texans' ability to compete, and Arch Manning's status as QB1.

Sarkisian's side rectified those concerns in their most recent game against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns ran out 23-6 winners in arguably their toughest test of the season. They've now put themselves back on track for a playoff appearance.

There's still a lot to work on from now to the end of the season. However, one thing's for sure, Sarkisian's troops will aim for yet another deep postseason run come the business end of the campaign.

About the author
Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Nick Igbokwe
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications