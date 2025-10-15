Steve Sarkisian's daughter Taylor Sarkisian flexes her senior year glam with friends in stylish ivory outfit, shares wholesome carousel on IG

Steve Sarkisian's daughter, Taylor, took to Instagram to flex a glamorous senior year look. The Texas Longhorns coach's daughter posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page with the caption:&quot;Senior year in full swing&quot;The first picture featured her and two friends striking a pose. Taylor wore a stylish ivory outfit and had a wide smile in the picture.Here's Taylor Sarkisian's carousel on Instagram: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTaylor is one of Steve Sarkisian's three daughters with his former wife, Stephanie. Her siblings are daughter Ashley and son Brady, and they're known to put up a united front behind their father as he aims for glory with the Texas Longhorns.Steve Sarkisian's other daughter Ashley was in attendance for blowout Texas winSteve Sarkisian's daughter, Ashley, is one of her dad's biggest fans. She was in attendance as the Texas Longhorns blew out the Sam Houston Bearkats. The Longhorns won the game by a 55-0 score line, which remains their most dominant win of the 2025 season.According to Sports Illustrated, Ashley Sarkisian wore Texas cowboy boots for the occasion. It was worth her time as the Longhorns couldn't be stopped in their fourth game of the season. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, their performance in the next fixture was a stark contrast to the Sam Houston fixture. Steve Sarkisian's side suffered a loss against the Florida Gators to go 3-2 for the campaign. That loss raised questions about the Texans' ability to compete, and Arch Manning's status as QB1.Sarkisian's side rectified those concerns in their most recent game against the Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns ran out 23-6 winners in arguably their toughest test of the season. They've now put themselves back on track for a playoff appearance.There's still a lot to work on from now to the end of the season. However, one thing's for sure, Sarkisian's troops will aim for yet another deep postseason run come the business end of the campaign.