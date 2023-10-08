Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian’s fabulous fashion sense for Red River Rivalry Showdown draws likes of Kristen Saban and CFB fans

Steve Sarkisian’s wife, Loreal Sarkisian, attended the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas in a gorgeous outfit that caught the attention of many people online. She was dressed in an all-white skirt and jacket with a pink bag and shoes to see her husband's team play.

On her Instagram page, she posted a picture of herself at the Cotton Bowl prior to the Week 6 game against Texas and Oklahoma.

Loreal Sarkisian noted she will always wear pink to the first game in October as a symbol of support and love for women with breast cancer. She captioned the Instagram post with:

“…I will always wear pink the first game in October to show love to those who have fought, are fighting, and/or beat Breast Cancer 💕”

Both her fashion sense and caption in the post generated appreciation and likes from a lot of people, including the daughter of Nick Saban, Kristen Saban. A lot of comments on the post also appreciated her outfit for the matchup as well as her support for breast cancer.

Profile of Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian

Loreal Sarkisian got married to Steve Sarkisian in 2020. Despite her husband’s career in the world of sports, she has forged her own path with a career as a stylist and a dedication to philanthropy, establishing her own identity and earning significant recognition in her own right.

Loreal Sarkisian has a notable background in the world of athletics. She is a former collegiate and professional track athlete, and her athletic lineage continues with her mother, who was also involved in track. Additionally, she has experience as a coach in the field of athletics.

The distinctive fashion choices of Steve Sarkisian's wife consistently command attention at Texas football games. Her innate sense of style motivated her to launch her own styling business.

Loreal’s influence on Sarkisian’s career

Loreal played a pivotal role in Steve Sarkisian's career comeback. After his departure from USC in 2016, Sarkisian encountered difficulties landing coaching opportunities. However, it was thanks to Loreal's significant influence that his career trajectory took a positive turn.

Her unwavering support and valuable guidance played a vital role in Steve Sarkisian's journey to rebuild his coaching career.

Furthermore, she actively contributes to Sarkisian's gameday attire, underscoring their close partnership both in their personal lives and within the football world.

Loreal Sarkisian occupies a cherished position in the realm of the Texas football program. She is beloved among players and fans with her gameday fashion sense, which has earned her the affectionate moniker of 'The First Lady of Texas Football' among devoted fans.