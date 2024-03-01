“Still can’t catch a snap” - CFB world roasts $1.6M NIL-valued Jalen Milroe as Alabama QB shows off terrifying strength during CFB offseason

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was criticized by college football fans after a video clip was posted by 247 Sports. In the clip, Milroe showed off his impressive strength during a workout, but some fans were concerned about his technique and risk of injury.

Despite the criticism, Alabama's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Nick Sheridan recently praised Milroe and said that he's an explosive runner and has a strong arm.

"He’s an extremely talented and hard-working person. … He’s got an extremely strong arm," Sheridan said on "The Next Round."

Meanwhile, a clip has surfaced on Instagram (previously posted on YouTube a week earlier) showing Milroe carrying a weight bar with extreme speed and furious expressions.

Football fans chimed in to roast Milroe, with one saying:

"Not a rep where I’m from and he would be told to go lighter. Sacrificing technique and risking injury just to say he cleaned x amount of weight.”

“Still can't catch a snap,” another wrote.

“Nick (Saban) leave they can make videos now,” a fan wrote.

“Nope. He didn’t hold that u see him. Cutting corners,” another wrote.

“All this to be the 4th best QB in his own conference, just bc he can run efficiently DOES NOT MAKE HIM A GOOD QB, dude can't throw a 10 yard out,” one wrote.

Others also shared their thoughts on Milroe's strength.

Alabama football gears up for spring with QB Jalen Milroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to commence spring practice in the coming week with Kalen DeBoer, who recently led Washington to the national championship game, now heading the coaching staff. With one of the most talented rosters at his disposal, DeBoer has Jalen Milroe, who is reportedly valued at $1.6M, per On3.

Milroe had a sluggish start to last season, but improved as it progressed, earning Heisman Trophy votes. He finished 2023 with 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns passing and 531 yards and 12 more scores rushing.

The A-Day Game will conclude spring practice on Apr. 13, at 3 p.m. CT in Tuscaloosa.

