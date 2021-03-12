Stony Brook Seawolves vs #19 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Prediction & Match Preview - March 13, 2021 | FCS College Football

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are hosting the Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday afternoon.

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are coming off a 37-0 victory over Maine in their first game of the spring season. The Fightin' Blue Hens are looking to bounce back after their 5-7 finish in the 2019 season.

The Stony Brook Seawolves are coming off a tough loss to the fifth-ranked Villanova Wildcats. Stoney Brook Seawolves will look to bounce back with a win against the Fightin' Blue Hens after a disappointing finish to their 2019 campaign.

Stony Brook Seawolves vs #19 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Head to Head | FCS Football

Stony Brook Seawolves

The Stony Brook Seawolves and the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will meet for the fifth time when they lock horns this weekend.

In their last four meetings, both teams have won twice apiece. This will be the fifth straight year that the Seawolves and Fightin' Blue Hens will meet.

The Fightin' Blue Hens are coming off a victory at home in 2019 against Stony Brook, who haven't won in Delaware since the 2016 season. Three of their four meetings have been decided by 14 points or less.

Advertisement

Stony Brook Seawolves vs #19 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Team News | FCS Football

Stony Brook Seawolves

Stony Brook Seawolves

The Stony Brook Seawolves are being led by their veteran head coach Chuck Priore. Stony Brook hired Priore back in the spring of 2006. Since becoming the head coach at Stony Brook, Chuck Priore has led the Seawolves to four FCS appearances.

Tyquell Fields completed 53% of his passes for 143 passing yards and one interception against the Villanova Wildcats. Fields did add one rushing touchdown against the Wildcats. He will look to bounce back after a tough loss against Villanova.

The Stony Brook Seawolves are led by their running backs Jadon Turner and Jayden Cook. Turner rushed for 65 yards on ten carries against Villanova. Cook rushed for 13 yards and one touchdown on six carries.

Advertisement

The Stony Brook Seawolves' defense is led by their defensive lineman Makye Smith. He recorded 11 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss against the Villanova Wildcats. Stony Brook's defense will need to play a flawless football game on Saturday against the Fightin' Blue Hens.

#19 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Team

#25 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are being led by their head coach Danny Rocco since December 2016. He has led them to two triumphs in four campaigns.

Nolan Henderson led the Fightin' Blue Hens to a big victory over Maine. Henderson completed 66% of his passes for 146 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. The redshirt junior quarterback is coming off a 2019 campaign where he completed 56% of his passes for 933 passing yards, nine touchdowns and one interception.

Advertisement

Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are also led by their redshirt senior running back Dejoun Lee. The Fightin' Blue Hens running back rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Maine. Dejoun Lee also returned a kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown.

The Delaware defense is coming off a week where they did not give up a single point. They gave up 112 total yards to Maine in their first spring season game. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will look for a repeat performance against Stony Brook.

Stony Brook Seawolves vs #19 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Projected Starters | FCS Football

Stony Brook Seawolves

QB: Tyquell Fields.

RB: Jadon, Turner.

WR: Delante Hellams Jr., Khalil Newton, Isaiah Givens.

TE: Tyler Devera.

#19 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

QB: Nolan Henderson.

RB: Dejoun, Lee.

WR: Gene Coleman II, Brett Buckman, Dillon Zimmerman.

TE: Bryce De Maille.

Stony Brook Seawolves vs #19 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens Prediction | FCS Football

The 19th-ranked Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens are coming off a huge win over Main during their first spring game. Delaware's defense will play a big factor in their second game of the spring season. Meanwhile, Stony Brook took the fifth-rank Villanova Wildcats down to the wire in their last outing.

Both Stony Brook and Villanova were playing their first football games of the new spring season. If the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens want to win this football game, they will need to have a huge game from their defense. The Fightin' Blue Hens defense will look to get the job done again and win the football game on Saturday.

Prediction: #19 Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 24:14 Stony Brook Seawolves