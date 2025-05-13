"Strong words coming from a Carson Beck fan": Miami QB catches strays from DJ Lagway fans as interceptions take center stage

Carson Beck’s move from Georgia to Miami has sparked backlash from fans of Florida quarterback DJ Lagway. The criticism followed a social media post referencing Lagway’s nine interceptions as a freshman.

Several replies pointed to Beck’s own turnover issues, including 12 interceptions last season, the most in the SEC.

“Strong words coming from a Carson Beck fan that had 12 INTs and is going to a Miami team that has 1/2 the talent as UGA,” a fan wrote in comments.

One reply noted that Beck threw three picks in Georgia’s win over Florida and questioned whether Miami’s offense has enough around him to prevent similar mistakes.

“Carson Beck threw 3 against us last year have fun watching him throw ducks,” another commented.

“Now show Carson beck vs Florida,” another wrote in comments.

Another fan said that even with Georgia’s roster, Beck forced too many throws and struggled under pressure:

“Is Beck in your top 10? How many picks did he throw? I know how many he threw just in the UF game alone."

In that game against Florida, Beck passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns, but his three interceptions kept the Gators in the game. Florida led 13-6 at halftime before Georgia pulled away for a 34-20 win. Jack Pyburn, Aaron Gates and Devin Moore each had interceptions. Moore left the game with an injury after his pick in the first quarter.

Beck finished the season with 11 interceptions in his final five games. He had none in his first three. Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Beck knows turnovers will cost games and pointed to moments when Beck forced throws over the middle late in drives. Smart said Georgia still doesn’t win that Florida game without him.

Mario Cristobal praised Carson Beck’s talent

Florida lost DJ Lagway to a hamstring injury in the second quarter, with a 10-3 lead. Walk-on Aidan Warner took over at quarterback. Lagway, who missed spring practice with a shoulder injury, was ranked No. 9 by Greg McElroy in a recent quarterback list.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal said Carson Beck brings arm strength, accuracy and experience.

“He's athletic, he's smart, he's got superior arm talent, he's accurate, he can extend plays, he can also sit in the pocket, he runs well,” Cristobal said, according to 247 Sports. “And one of the best qualities is he wanted to be here in Miami and that's getting more and more value as we head into this next generation of college football.”

He also said Beck had UCL surgery on Dec. 23 and is ahead of schedule for summer workouts. Miami is still expected to add pieces around Beck.

Multiple reports said Beck’s NIL offers exceeded $6.5 million before he chose Miami.

