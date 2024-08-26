"Such an unserious program": CFB world reacts to Lane Kiffin's brother Chris Kiffin joining Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has added a familiar name to his coaching staff. ESPN Chris Low reports that Lane Kiffin's brother, Chris Kiffin, is joining the team as an analyst with the college football season officially kicking off over the weekend with Week 0.
People took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views on the news of Chris Kiffin joining the Ole Miss Rebels.
"Is this not illegal?" one fan said.
"Nepo Baby" another fan said.
While some people are not excited about the move, others seem to be excited about things and find it a bit intriguing.
"I hope 'analyst' is code for 'DL coach,'" one fan said.
"Yay!!! Love to see this. Cookie on fire extinguisher duty this year!" another fan said.
While people may not be thrilled with the nepotism angle, Chris Kiffin has been part of many different coaching staffs over the past 19 years.
What has Chris Kiffin done throughout his coaching career?
Chris Kiffin has had a nomadic football coaching career, have gained a wide range of experiences in various roles since the 2005 season, both in the NFL and college football. Below is a breakdown of Chris's coaching career up to this point.
- 2005-2006: Idaho Vandals Assistant
- 2007: Ole Miss Rebels Graduate Assistant
- 2008-2009: Nebraska Cornhuskers Offensive Quality Control Assistant
- 2010: USC Trojans Defensive Administrative Assistant
- 2011: Arkansas State Red Wolves Defensive Line Coach
- 2012-2016: Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Line Coach & Defensive Recruiting Coordinator
- 2017: Florida Atlantic Owls Defensive Coordinator & Linebackers Coach
- 2018-2019: San Francisco 49ers Pass Rush Specialist Coach
- 2020-2022: Defensive Line Coach
- 2023: Houston Texans Linebacker Coach
- 2024: Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Analyst
While he has worked under his brother, Lane Kiffin, before, people seem to underestimate the years of experience he has accumulated with impressive coaching staffs over the years. This could be a hire that helps takes the Ole Miss Rebels to the next level this season with a fresh set of eyes on the team.
Ole Miss Rebel's Fan? Check out the latest Ole Miss Rebel's depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.