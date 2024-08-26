"Such an unserious program": CFB world reacts to Lane Kiffin's brother Chris Kiffin joining Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has added a familiar name to his coaching staff. ESPN Chris Low reports that Lane Kiffin's brother, Chris Kiffin, is joining the team as an analyst with the college football season officially kicking off over the weekend with Week 0.

Expand Tweet

Trending

People took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their views on the news of Chris Kiffin joining the Ole Miss Rebels.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Is this not illegal?" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

While some people are not excited about the move, others seem to be excited about things and find it a bit intriguing.

"I hope 'analyst' is code for 'DL coach,'" one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Yay!!! Love to see this. Cookie on fire extinguisher duty this year!" another fan said.

While people may not be thrilled with the nepotism angle, Chris Kiffin has been part of many different coaching staffs over the past 19 years.

What has Chris Kiffin done throughout his coaching career?

Chris Kiffin has had a nomadic football coaching career, have gained a wide range of experiences in various roles since the 2005 season, both in the NFL and college football. Below is a breakdown of Chris's coaching career up to this point.

2005-2006: Idaho Vandals Assistant

2007: Ole Miss Rebels Graduate Assistant

2008-2009: Nebraska Cornhuskers Offensive Quality Control Assistant

2010: USC Trojans Defensive Administrative Assistant

2011: Arkansas State Red Wolves Defensive Line Coach

2012-2016: Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Line Coach & Defensive Recruiting Coordinator

2017: Florida Atlantic Owls Defensive Coordinator & Linebackers Coach

2018-2019: San Francisco 49ers Pass Rush Specialist Coach

2020-2022: Defensive Line Coach

2023: Houston Texans Linebacker Coach

2024: Ole Miss Rebels Defensive Analyst

While he has worked under his brother, Lane Kiffin, before, people seem to underestimate the years of experience he has accumulated with impressive coaching staffs over the years. This could be a hire that helps takes the Ole Miss Rebels to the next level this season with a fresh set of eyes on the team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback