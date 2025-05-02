“Sue Sanders family”: Antonio Brown launches scathing attack on Coach Prime & Co. as they get urged to take NFL to court over $40M issue

Shedeur Sanders has been a topic of conversation for the past couple of months. The former Colorado Buffaloes star had an intriguing draft process that saw him fall to the fifth round. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th pick, ending Sanders's chances of going undrafted.

Ad

Hence, the Sanders family has been the subject of fruitful criticism. One major critic of Shedeur and his family is former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown has been active since Shedeur dropped to Day 3 in the draft.

On Friday, Antonio Brown commented on Dr. Umar's suggestion that the Sanders family sue the NFL for $40 million after Shedeur fell on draft day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Brown dropped a scathing reply, writing:

"😂😂😂😂 yall not serious. U know who should sue then… Kordell Stewart. Sue Sanders family & Colorado. No reason Sheduer jersey retired before Kordell. Kordell got top play in Colorado history 2. Smokes n Jokes season! #CTESPN"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Antonio Brown's commentary comes shortly after he called out Shedeur's father, Deion Sanders.

"Deion stupid a** trying to be. Agent. Coach. Commentator. Preacher. Ain’t buying that Sh**," Brown wrote.

Some fans believe Brown is just posting to get noticed, while others are curious whether there's an actual beef with the Sanders family. That said, expect the 4× First-team All-Pro to comment more about Shedeur Sanders once the preseason begins.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders?

Shedeur Sanders faces the uphill task of making the final 53-player roster and potentially claiming the starting job ahead of Week 1. Other quarterbacks in the Browns' building are Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

This gives the Browns arguably the most competitive QB1 battle in the lead-up to a new NFL season. Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett will fancy their chances while Sanders and Gabriel will compete to start in Deshaun Watson's place.

Ad

Watson is slated to miss most (if not all) of the 2025 regular season. The Browns will now give four backup quarterbacks the chance to lead the franchise on the next large-scale rebuild.

So, for Shedeur Sanders, it's time to lock in and show that his performances at Jackson State and Colorado Buffaloes weren't a fluke. If he impresses Kevin Stefanski and Co., he might be a Week 1 starter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.