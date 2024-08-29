Taylen Green vs Mekhi Hagens: Statistical comparison ahead of College Football Week 1 matchup

Taylen Green and Mekhi Hagens are the two starting quarterbacks for the Week 1 matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. Green is entering his first season with the Razorbacks, whereas Hagens is set for his second season as the starter at the Golden Lions. Kick-off is set for 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Taylen Green vs. Mekhi Hagens: Stats comparison

Taylen Green 2023 Mountain West Championship - Boise State v UNLV - Source: Getty

It is important to note that these two teams compete in different conferences, so they face different qualities of competition. Taylen Green and the Razorbacks will compete in the SEC, whereas Hagens and the Golden Lions compete in the SWC. Green played for the Boise State Broncos in the MW last season, where he had a strong campaign.

Green completed 121 passes on 212 attempts in 2023, at a completion rate of 57.1%. He threw for 1,752 yards, 11 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Green had a 135.1 passer rating in 2023.

Conversely, Hagens only completed 53 of 117 attempted passes, for a completion rate of 45.3%. He threw for 552 yards, 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Hagen's passer rating was listed at 86.6.

In the modern game, passing is not the only metric by which a QB is measured. Green was a good rushing quarterback last season, rushing for 436 yards and 9 TDs on 78 carries. Hagens was less effective as a runner, rushing for 191 yards and 4 TDs on 64 carries.

A lot of factors can affect a quarterback's performance, including pressure. The offensive line is hugely important and their ability to give the QB the time to find his man and get him the ball is decisive.

When they fail to do that, sacks can not only result in poor field position and turnovers but also affect the confidence of the man under center. In 2023, Green was sacked 8 times, while Hagens was sacked 12 times, a significant difference.

It will be interesting to see these two QBs face off and if the Razorbacks can live up to their tag of heavy favorites.

