TCU returning players 2025: Top 3 players who will return to Sonny Dykes' squad ft. Josh Hoover

The TCU Horned Frogs have been all over the place in three seasons with Sonny Dykes as their head coach. In his first season, he led them to a Big 12 Championship game and a 13-win season. The next year, they regressed to five wins, but in 2024 they bounced back with nine wins.

TCU will look to gain some forward momentum with a second straight good season. Fortunately for the team, it had a young roster in 2024 that is mostly returning for 2025. Rather than focus on transfers this season, the Horned Frogs are focused on growth from within.

In their projected starting lineup for next season, the Horned Frogs have only two transfers on offense and defense. As a result, there should be room for the team to grow and improve together in 2025. These are three of the most important players returning to TCU next season.

Top three players who will return to TCU in 2025

#1 Josh Hoover

The most significant returning player for the TCU Horned Frogs in 2025 is quarterback Josh Hoover. Hoover has been a part of the Horned Frogs for three years but has been the starter for two.

He had a good year in 2023, throwing for 2,206 yards. However, he broke out in 2024, completing 313-of-471 passing attempts for 3,949 yards and 27 TDs.

After a stellar season in 2024, Hoover will need to replicate that success if TCU is going to have another good season. He was the engine of the offense and without him, the Horned Frogs would struggle.

#2 Eric McAlister

The Horned Frogs are losing three of their top wide receivers to the 2025 NFL draft, Jack Bech, JP Richardson and Savion Williams. As a result, wide receiver Eric McAlister will need to take on a larger role next season.

McAlister was the second-leading receiver for the team this past season, making 39 catches for 762 yards and five TDs. It was his first season with the Horned Frogs after transferring from Boise State.

#3 Jamel Johnson

There are several important defensive players returning to the Horned Frogs next season, but few were as impactful as Jamel Johnson.

In his sophomore season, Johnson broke out with 73 total tackles, including 44 solo efforts, three passes defended and a forced fumble. As a young player, he can still grow, and if he can do so, he can be a dangerous defensive threat in the backfield.

