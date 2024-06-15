Tee Higgins college career: Former Clemson WR's stats, records, achievements and more

Tee Higgins signed his franchise tender with the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Higgins was a star wide receiver even back in his college days, so let's take a look back at his collegiate career.

Where did Tee Higgins go to college?

Tee Higgins was a member of the Clemson Tigers in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He played three seasons with the Tigers from 2017 to 2019 and had one of the best college quarterbacks in recent memory throwing him the football for his sophomore and junior seasons: Trevor Lawrence.

How did Tee Higgins do with the Clemson Tigers?

Tee Higgins was immediately productive for the Tigers in 2017, as he played 13 games and made 17 receptions for 345 yards (20.3 yards per catch) and 2 touchdowns. Higgins elevated his game each season with the Tigers, improving his yardage and touchdown totals in his sophomore and junior campaigns.

Higgins finished his three-year career with 135 catches for 2,448 yards (18.1 yards per reception) and 27 touchdowns. He also tallied a single rushing attempt in his junior season, scoring a 36-yard rushing touchdown.

To look at how elite Tee Higgins was during his time with the Clemson Tigers, his 18.1 yards per catch is 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference and his 27 receiving touchdowns are 11th in the conference since 1956.

The most significant part of his Clemson career was being part of their 2017 CFP National Championship team. In that game, Higgins had three catches for 81 yards (27.0 yards per reception) and a touchdown.

Tee Higgins was never a conference or NCAA award recipient but he did become the 33rd overall selection in the 2020 NFL draft by the Bengals.

Below are some Tee Higgins records:

Tied for most receiving touchdowns in a game for Clemson: 3

Tied for most receiving touchdowns in Clemson: 27

T-4th in Clemson history for most 100+ yard receiving games: 8

9th in Clemson history in career receiving yards: 2,448

5th in Clemson history in single-season receiving yards: 1,167 in 2019

Tied for seventh, ninth in Clemson history with most receiving yards in a game: 182 (2019 vs. Virginia), 178 (2017 vs The Citadel)

