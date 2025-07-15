Tennessee QB1 update: Unfazed Josh Heupel shrugs off Nico Iamaleava heartbreak with major announcement at SEC Media days

Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers won't be able to call on the talents of Nico Iamaleava for the 2025 college football season. The highly rated quarterback has opted to take his talents to the UCLA Bruins for the upcoming campaign, leaving the QB1 spot open at Tennessee for the remaining QBs on the roster.

Ad

During the ongoing SEC Media Days, Josh Heupel shrugged off the Iamaleava heartbreak with a significant announcement. Addressing the QB1 situation, Heupel said:

"We will have a competition at the quarterback position with three guys in that room."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The three guys are QBs Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger and George MacIntrye. But the Vols coach didn't confirm any favorites for the QB1 role.

"We’ll find out," he told reporters. "It’s never about who is not in your building. It’s about who is in your building."

Heupel is optimistic about the talent at the quarterback position entering the 2025 season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What's next for Josh Heupel and the Tennessee QBs?

Josh Heupel is entering his fifth season as the head coach of the Volunteers. The program has made significant strides under his leadership, and the highlight of the 2024 season was their appearance in the College Football Playoff. So, there's every reason for optimism with a few weeks left before the start of the 2025 college football season.

Ad

Heupel sounded confident and optimistic at the 2025 SEC Media Days. It's likely a result of the talent on display in the competition for the Tennessee QB1 job.

Joey Aguilar is fresh off two impressive seasons with Appalachian State, and he'll be the most experienced player in the QB room. Jake Merklinger was a low-priority backup in 2024, but he'll fancy his chances due to a deep knowledge of Heupel's system. True freshman George MacIntyre is perhaps the most promising of the bunch, but he'll likely be the third shot caller on the depth chart in Year 1.

The Tennessee Volunteers start their campaign with a matchup against the Syracuse Orange.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Tennessee Volunteers Fan? Check out the latest Tennessee Volunteers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.