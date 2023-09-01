Tennessee vs. Virginia Prediction & Betting Tips - September 2 | College Football Week 1

Week 1 of college football is underway, and on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers and Virginia Cavaliers will kick off their season.

Tennessee is set to host Virginia at Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tenessee Titans, on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 12 p.m. ET. The game is not expected to be close but will see Joe Milton III running the offense in his first year as the Volunteers starting quarterback.

Virginia enters its Week 1 game on the road against Tennessee, and coach Tony Elliot said the team is still grieving from the Nov. 13 shooting that killed four players.

Last season, the Cavaliers went 3-7 and a brutal 1-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Virginia ended the year 1-6 and had canceled the final two games following the shooting.

The Cavaliers start with one of their hardest games of the season and will host James Madison in Week 2. Virginia will also play the likes of NC State, North Carolina, Miami, Georgia Tech and Louisville this season.

The Tennessee Volunteers were a surprise team last year, going 11-2 and 6-2 in the Southeastern Conference.

Tennessee was led by quarterback Hendon Hooker who is now in the NFL. The Vols started the year 8-0 included wins over LSU and Alabama before losing to Georgia. The school's other loss was a surprising defeat to South Carolina, which ended any hopes of Tennessee making the college football playoff.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Head-To-Head & Key Numbers

The Volunteers are 3-1 against the Cavaliers, but the last time these two schools played was in 1991 for the Sugar Bowl.

Tennessee has hit the over in eight of its last nine home games.

Virginia has hit the under in seven of its last 10 games.

Tennessee went 10-3 against the spread last season.

Virginia went 4-6 against the spread last season.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Prediction

Joe Milton III is still a solid quarterback, and despite losing Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman to the NFL, the Volunteers should perform well offensively under Josh Heupel. Tennessee's defense is still a bit of a concern, but Virginia's offense is not that good, and won't be able to expose it.

Prediction: Tennessee 50, Virginia 10

Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tennessee -28

Tip 2: Over 56 points

