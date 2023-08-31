Jalin Hyatt Giants Contract: How much will rookie WR earn in New York?

The highest draft selection by the New York Giants to sign a rookie contract was Jalin Hyatt in May.

According to reports, Jalin Hyatt inked a four-year rookie agreement for $5.6 million with the Giants a few days after the draft. A $2.09 million guarantee, a $1.09 million signing bonus, and a $1.4 million yearly salary total this agreement.

Hyatt was selected in the third round of 2023 NFL Draft as the 73rd overall pick. Prior to the draft, he had established a reputation as one of college football's most athletic and dangerous receivers.

In Hyatt's three-year tenure at Tennessee, he participated in 35 games. He recorded 1,769 yards and 19 scores on 108 catches throughout his undergraduate football career. He had five contests with over 100 receiving yards, five of which involved multiple touchdown catches.

The 21-year-old also owns the program's records for points scored, receiving touchdowns in a single game, and receiving touchdowns in a season.

Hyatt went on to become the very first Tennessee player to get the Biletnikoff Award, which is given each year to the best wide receiver in college football.

Hyatt's lengthy pace and fast burst provide the receiving group in New York with an exciting opportunity to play effortlessly. His growth and demand in the NFL will probably depend on his performance in the upcoming seasons.

Jalin Hyatt's jersey change has earned him comparisons with Odell Beckham Jr

The last New York Giants player to wear No. 13 was perhaps the most electrifying wide receiver in the franchise's illustrious, lengthy history. Jalin Hyatt, a rookie, is poised to face comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr. without adding further pressure.

Hyatt decided he'd wear the No. 13 on his jersey as a clear nod to OBJ's tenure in New York.

Beckham remains the final outstanding NY Giants receiver who constantly performed as one of the premier players in that position, despite departing the team on a less than favorable note.

With his pace, Hyatt stood out during the preseason and quickly caught everyone's attention. He has even claimed to be the NFL's fastest receiver throughout training camp, overtaking Tyreek Hill.

That's a bold statement. Now, with the jersey number he has chosen, he might even need to make bolder statements on the gridiron.

