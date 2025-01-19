"Terrific addition to the staff": CFB world surprised by USC upgrading coaching roster with NFL legend Rob Ryan's addition

USC strengthened its coaching staff Saturday by hiring NFL veteran Rob Ryan as an Assistant Head Coach for Defense and Linebackers. The two-time Super Bowl champion brings 35 years of coaching expertise, including 24 NFL seasons, to the Trojans.

Ryan joins USC after serving as senior defensive assistant for the Las Vegas Raiders from 2022 to 2024. His last college football role was as Oklahoma State's defensive coordinator from 1997 to 1999.

The announcement was welcomed by USC fans:

"Tough as nails. Terrific addition to the staff," one fan said.

“I think this is the most surprised I’ve been in a while. Definitely wasn’t expecting him of all people lol…but fight on!” another wrote.

“Hell yea. Haters will say he’s “too old” lol, this is a real solid hire. Very little downside to this,” one wrote.

“Now that's a good hire. Finally,” another wrote.

“BIG fan of this move. LFG,” one wrote.

“I like [the] hire, it's not college anymore, it's semi pro,” a fan wrote.

Ryan has previous experience working with USC's defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, as they coached together with the Buffalo Bills in 2016 and the Baltimore Ravens in 2021.

USC has named Super Bowl champion Rob Ryan as an assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach. Coach Lincoln Riley signed Ryan after a thorough search to replace Matt Entz, who departed in early December to lead Fresno State.

"Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history," Riley said [H/t USC Trojans]. "With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC."

“He has coached some of the NFL's top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We're thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program."

Ryan began his coaching journey in college football, serving as a graduate assistant at Western Kentucky (1987) and Ohio State (1988). He then spent five years at Tennessee State (1989-93), progressing from running backs coach to linebackers coach and finally defensive line coach.

His NFL career spans 25 years, including defensive coordinator roles with the Oakland Raiders (2004-08), Cleveland Browns (2009-10), Dallas Cowboys (2011-12) and New Orleans Saints (2013-15). In his most recent NFL stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, Ryan helped forge the league's top run defense, allowing just 84.5 yards per game.

Ryan's NFL coaching journey also includes positions with the Arizona Cardinals (1994-95), New England Patriots (2000-03), Buffalo Bills (2016), Washington Commanders (2019), Baltimore Ravens (2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022-24).

